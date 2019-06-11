TCC captain back for today's vital Aaron Payne Cup clash

The Cathedral College First XIII captain Mitchell Leard-Lamont is back from injury for today's game against Mackay State High.

The Cathedral College First XIII captain Mitchell Leard-Lamont is back from injury for today's game against Mackay State High. CONTRIBUTED

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Cathedral College First XIII will welcome back captain Mitchell Leard-Lamont for their all-important game against Mackay State High today.

Both teams have plenty to play for, with the victor guaranteed a semi-final berth in the Aaron Payne Cup.

TCC, St Brendan's College and Rockhampton Grammar School will play a total of six games in the premier schoolboys competition over the next two days in Mackay.

READ: VIDEO: Re-watch TCC v RGS Aaron Payne clash

READ: Editor's Letter: Aaron Payne Cup brings exciting new offer

READ: Livestream opens up opportunities for league talent

READ: Game on! Livestream to showcase schoolboys league talent

READ: St Brendan's eye top spot in Aaron Payne Cup

READ: CQ rugby league duo celebrate special win

All games will be livestreamed on The Morning Bulletin website.

TCC meet Mackay at 4.15pm today and Ignatius Park at 9am tomorrow, St Brendan's tackle St Pat's at 3pm today and Kirwan at 10.15am tomorrow and Grammar take on Kirwan at 1.45pm today and St Patrick's at 11.30am tomorrow.

TCC coach Mick Busby said Leard-Lamont, who plays in the back row, would be a welcome inclusion.

"He's a big in for us. We've missed him,” Busby said.

"If he and Jeremy McLaughlin can put in good performances up front, that's half the battle won.

"We also have a good middle with Jai Hanson and Riley Boaza steering the ship in there.”

TCC's Jai Hanson in action against the Rockhampton Grammar School. Allan Reinikka ROK040619aleague7

TCC will be without centre Brayden Duffy, who suffered a foot injury at the Central Junior Carnival in Bundaberg at the weekend.

He will be replaced by Jackson Warde, who also played at the carnival and was named in the Central Crows under-16 boys team.

Busby said his players were up for the challenge in Mackay.

"We don't want emotions to play any part in it, we just want them to go out and play footy,” he said.

"We've just got to play for the full 60 minutes of the game, try to keep our mistakes to a minimum, hold the ball and complete.

"No frills, no mistakes.”

TCC play Ignatius Park tomorrow but Busby said the focus was solely on Mackay.

"We know what we're up against there but we want to get through this first game first,” he said.

St Brendan's can finish top of the table if they win both of their games, while the win-less Grammar will be looking to fine-tune their performance in readiness for next month's Confraternity Shield.