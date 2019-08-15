TCC continue dominance at NQ champs

STARRING ROLE: The Cathedral College's Akausher Savage kicks out during the game against St Mary's Catholic College at the NQ Championships in Mackay.

STARRING ROLE: The Cathedral College's Akausher Savage kicks out during the game against St Mary's Catholic College at the NQ Championships in Mackay. CALLUM DICK

Aussie rules: The Cathedral College senior girls have been crowned North Queensland champions for the fourth year in a row.

The talented outfit claimed the title with two hard-fought wins in Mackay in the northern round of the AFL Queensland Schools Cup.

They beat Cairns' St Mary's Catholic College 3.8 (26)-1.4 (10) and Mackay's Holy Spirit College 2.8 (20)-1.3 (9) to book a place in October's state finals.

IMPRESSIVE RUN: The Cathedral College's victorious senior girls team (back row, from left) coach Michael Rose, Holly Clarke, Rahni Parle, Sara-Jane O'Grady, Melanie Hamilton, Akausher Savage, Liezel Viljoen, Ashleigh Toomey, Remmie Whitehead, Anna Childes, Georgia Abbott, Isabelle Shearer, and assistant coach Andrew Prince, and (front row) Lili-Jayne Hass, Cordell O'Meara, Lucy Busby, Shontay Hockley, Ainslie Humble, Nicola Hill, Bianca Taylor and Jaya Acutt. CONTRIBUTED

Central Queensland was well represented at the championships played this week.

Taranganba State School was fourth in the primary girls, Emmaus College were runners-up in the junior girls, The Cathedral College was third in the junior boys and St Brendan's College was third in the senior boys.

Victorious TCC coach Michael Rose said it was a "phenomenal effort” to get the four-peat.

"It's a fantastic achievement,” he said.

"I didn't know whether the girls would be able to pull it off for the fourth year because you feel like everybody's after you.

The Cathedral College's Isabelle Shearer flies high in the game against Holy Spirit College. Aidan Cureton

"They're all trying to get better up there - and they are getting better - but our girls are pretty resilient and determined.

"They've got a winning culture going that's being passed on each year so it's really good.”

Rose said neither game was comfortable, and his girls had to work hard and play smart to get the wins.

"It was a full team effort. Everyone knew their role and they played it well,” he said.

Rose praised Jaya Acutt, Sara-Jane O'Grady and Akausher Savage, and made special mention of Holly Clarke and Liezel Viljoen who were crucial in setting up the team's zone defence.

The Cathedral College defeated Holy Spirit College in the AFLQ Schools Cup North Queensland championships in Mackay. Aidan Cureton

He said Acutt and Lili-Jayne Hass did a brilliant job containing Holy Spirit's state rep Brooke Rawlins.

Rose now faces a selection headache, with several injured players who missed the NQ championships expected to be fit for the upcoming state finals. He believes that if his girls can replicate this week's form in October they could well repeat their state finals victory of two years ago.

"I feel like we can do anything now if we can all come together like we did and play our roles. "They're all very committed and want to do the best they can.

"Who knows how far we can take it? Hopefully we can take it as far as 2017 but if not we've already reached our goal for the year which was to win NQ again.”