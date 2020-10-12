TCC does it again at prestigious touch tournament

The Cathedral College team that won the under-18 boys title for the first time at the Queensland All Schools tournament.

The Cathedral College team that won the under-18 boys title for the first time at the Queensland All Schools tournament.

TOUCH: The Cathedral College has been crowned champion school for the second year running at the Queensland All Schools tournament in Brisbane.

It’s a remarkable achievement given this year it fielded just three teams at the event, which is recognised as the world’s largest touch football tournament for secondary schools.

Those three teams – the under-18 boys, under-18 girls and under-15 girls – were unbeaten on the way to their respective grand finals.

The under-18 boys beat Coombabah State High 7-2 in yesterday afternoon’s decider to claim the title for the first time, with Zayne Cox named Player of the Final.

The Cathedral College player Zayne Cox was named the under-18 boys Player of the Final.

The under-18 girls lost 6-2 to Chancellor in their final yesterday, while the under-15 girls were beaten 6-3 by Keebra Park on Saturday.

Emmaus College also had reason to celebrate, with their under-18 mixed and under-15 boys reigning supreme.

TCC’s director of sport Mick Busby said the three teams played incredibly well, and it was fantastic to be awarded champion school.

TCC finished equal on 70 points with Chancellor, who had six teams in action, but won on a countback courtesy of the under-18 boys grand final victory.

The Cathedral College's Nathanael Hannah and Lucy Busby with the champion school trophy.

Busby said the 18 boys, who were coached by Tony Martin, were a cut above the rest.

“It’s the first time our open boys have ever won and it’s the most prestigious touch title to win,” he said.

“They were way too good for everyone. I don’t think anyone scored more than two or three points against them all tournament.

“They’re a very talented team and Tony did a great job with them.

“The exciting thing is that only three members of that team are in Year 12, and Australian rep Flynn Kelso who was out with injury will come back into the team next year.”