TCC dominates All Schools before rain intervenes

TCC 15 years girls player Ruby Frost goes in for a touchdown on the opening day of the All Schools Touch Carnival. pops shots

TOUCH: It was a case of what might have been for The Cathedral College teams competing at the Queensland All Schools Carnival in Brisbane.

After the first two days of play, TCC's 13 years girls and boys, 15 years girls and boys and 18 years mixed teams were all undefeated, sitting in the top eight and poised for a shot at grand final glory.

However, torrential rain forced organisers to abandon the carnival on Saturday for just the second time in 36 years.

TCC sports director Mick Busby said organisers did have contingency plans in place for finals day if the rain eased.

Those plans involved the elimination of quarter finals and the top four teams in each division, as determined by the carnival's working party, going straight into semi-finals.

FULL STRIDE: TCC's Flynn Kelso streaks away in the 15 years boys division fixture on the Gold Coast. pops shots

TCC was in all semi-finals, which would have guaranteed them a top-four finish if play was able to proceed.

Busby said it was an incredible achievement for everyone involved in TCC's campaign.

"They were outstanding, not one of the teams dropped a game,” he said.

"It was looking very ominous; we weren't just winning, we were dominating.

"The kids were upset but still happy and we just told them they could be proud of being undefeated.

"We can't be disappointed. We'll be back and do our best again next year.”

Busby said several of the teams exceeded expectations.

"We went into the carnival wanting to win the 15 girls and to make the finals in the open mixed and 15 boys.

"We were hoping our 13 boys and girls would make the top 16.”

Busby said Jaymon Bob (open mixed), Emma Paki (15 girls) and Jardel Bob (15 boys) were impressive, and Mckealy Farr (13 girls) and Curtis Seierup (13 boys) had really stepped up on the big stage.