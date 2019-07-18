Menu
Previous Downer scholarship recipient Charmaine Dig'O, and current recipients Anry Van Zyl and Tamara White.
News

TCC Dux awarded $10k scholarship through CQUni program

Steph Allen
by
18th Jul 2019 11:00 AM
THROUGH hard work and dedication, Anry Van Zyl was ahead of the pack when she graduated The Cathedral College last year as school dux, with an OP 1 and already having experienced a taste of tertiary study.

Due to her interest in Mechatronics, Amy got an early start on her university career, studying four university-level subjects through CQUniversity's Start Uni Now program, alongside part-time work and her final schooling years.

She said study techniques learned through the SUN program, such as self-directed learning, also helped with her high school subjects.

"I'm keen to major in Mechatronics, as I really enjoy coding, but I hope to get my PhD someday and go into theoretical physics,” Amy said.

This week, the ambitious engineering student was recognised again for her commitment to education as one of eight students from CQUni campuses across Queensland benefiting from a $100,000 Downer scholarship.

Each recipient will receive $10,000 in financial support and paid work experience and employment with Downer for two years following their graduation.

Previous Downer scholarship recipient Charmaine Dig'O, and current recipients Anry Van Zyl and Tamara White.
Downer's donation was made to the CQUniCares Appeal and Scholarship program.

Amy and her fellow recipients met for the first time on Monday when they were congratulated by key Downer representatives and CQUni senior managers.

CQUniveristy Vice-Chancellor and President Professor Nick Klomp congratulated the students and said the scholarships were transformative and life-changing for the recipients and would make a difference to their career success.

"I would also like to thank and commend Downer for sharing CQUniversity's belief in the transformative power of education and philanthropy, and we very much look forward to continuing to grow our partnership in the coming years.

"Downer understands that many of our students have great talent but face financial challenges and often come from rural and remote areas, which brings some additional challenges.”

Chief executive of Downer's Mining, Energy and Industrial division, Brendan Petersen, said the company

focus on gender, youth and cultural inclusiveness was active and ongoing, and aimed to help close the gap between Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities.

