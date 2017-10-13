TCC fit and firing for AFLQ Schools Cup finals

TALENTED TEAM: The Cathedral College team will play their semi-final against Lourdes Hill College this afternoon.

TALENTED TEAM: The Cathedral College team will play their semi-final against Lourdes Hill College this afternoon. PAULINE CROW

AUSSIE RULES: They were runners-up in the AFL Queensland Schools Cup last year and The Cathedral College girls are determined to go one better this year.

The team has enjoyed an unbeaten run this year, winning its 10 games to qualify for today's semi-final at Maroochydore against Brisbane's Lourdes Hill College.

Reigning premiers Mountain Creek State High face off against Narangba Valley State High in the other semi, with the grand final to be played on Sunday.

The Cathedral College AFL girls talk tactics with coach Michael Rose. PAULINE CROW

TCC coach Michael Rose said that other than missing Laynii Hetherington due to injury, his team was "fit and ready to go”.

"It's fair to say I'm feeling confident.

"I'd be very disappointed if we don't get the win but if it doesn't happen I'll know we've been beaten by a better team and we couldn't have done any more than we have.

"This is the last year for 80% of the girls so I really want them to do this for themselves.”

TCC's AFL team is a conglomerate of great all-rounders, a number of whom play for the school's champion netball team which finished third at the prestigious Vicki Wilson Cup last weekend.

They came together for the inaugural AFLQ competition last year and have not looked back since that first training session.

"The most satisfying thing is seeing their skill development over the last two years,” Rose said.

"Assistant coach Patrick O'Shaughnessy and I just look on in awe at what they can do now.

"They're a really tight unit and they get on really well on and off the field.”

The Cathedral College AFL team had its final training session this week in preparation for a big two days of competition. PAULINE CROW

The TCC girls are riding high given their winning form, and victory over Mountain Creek in a trial earlier in the year had also bolstered their confidence.

Rose said today's semi-final opponents, Lourdes Hill, were something of an unknown.

"We just need to stick to our own game plan at the start. Once it gets going, we can analyse what they're doing and change things up at quarter time if we have to,” he said.

Supported running is one of the team's greatest strengths and with rain forecast, Rose expects that to feature again today.

Chelsea Carroll will captain the team, while Sophie Reddy looks to be in form in the backline.

Lily Bartlem and Katelyn Lynch, who will rotate between the ruck and centre half positions, are also expected to have a big influence on the result.

Today's game is at 4pm.

TCC'S SQUAD

Bridgette Greene, Kate Dunne, Ella Wagstaff, Sophie Reddy, Liezel Viljoen, Holly Clarke, Claudia Gould, Chelsea Carroll (captain), Sara-Jane O'Grady, Jordan Zielke, Macey Zielke, Kate Ward, Katelyn Lynch, Alexis Wiliams, Caitlin McKee, Jane Childes, Lorryn Clarke, Ellie Nasser, Zekeisha Oakley, Lily Bartlem, Mackenzie Reid and Laynii Hetherington