The Cathedral College senior girls AFL team (from left) Shontay Hockley, Remmie Whitehead, Alexis Williams, Akausher Savage, Cordell O'Meara, Zoe Norris, Holly Clarke, Anna Childes, Isabelle Shearer, Sara-Jane O'Grady, Liezel Viljoen, Nicola Hill, Rahni Parle, Shavinah Mann, Georgia Abbott, Lili-Jayne Hass, Lucy Busby, Jaya Acutt, Ainslie Humble and Ashleigh Toomey. Picture: PAULINE CROW
Sport

TCC girls battle hard against reigning champs

Pam McKay
pam.mckay@capnews.com.au
18th Oct 2019 6:30 PM
AFL: The Cathedral College senior girls will play off for third and fourth in the AFL Queensland Schools Cup on Sunday.

They will take on Narangba Valley State High after they were both defeated in their preliminary finals at the Maroochydore Multi-Sports Complex today.

TCC were beaten 17-9-111 to 2-1-13 by the red-hot reigning champions, Miami State High.

Narangba Valley went down by 48 points to Palm Beach Currumbin State High.

There were ominous signs for TCC when Miami raced away to a 39-point lead in the first quarter.

Remmie Whitehead kicked the Rockhampton team’s first goal of the game in the second quarter to take the score to 59-6 at the main break.

Miami continued their dominance in the second half, extending their lead to 72 points by the end of the third quarter.

TCC never gave up and were rewarded with their second goal, which was kicked by the hardworking Shontay Hockley in the final quarter.

But Miami cruised home to set up an all-Gold Coast grand final on Sunday.

The game was livestreamed on The Morning Bulletin website.

afl afl queensland schools cup maroochydore multi sports complex miami state high school the cathedral college
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

