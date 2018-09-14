Menu
The Cathedral College 15 years girls touch team will play Helensvale State High in this afternoon's grand final of the National Schools Cup.
TCC girls into grand final of National Schools Cup

Pam McKay
14th Sep 2018 12:51 PM
TOUCH: The Cathedral College's 15 years girls touch team is through to this afternoon's grand final of the National Schools Cup.

They booked their place in the competition decider with an 8-2 win over Cavendish Rd State High School in the semi-final earlier today.

TCC, which is coached by Tracy Upton, cruised through their three round games, beating Brisbane State High School 12-4, Taree State High 10-4 and Cleveland State High 9-2.

Their grand final opponent is Helensvale State High School, which won last year's Queensland All Schools title.

TCC was in winning form heading into the NSC on the Sunshine Coast, having won the CQ All Schools Touch Carnival played in Rockhampton last weekend.

The TCC team members are Kirby Richardson, Jaya Acutt, Hannah Jenkins, Olivia Jenkins, Tylin Guthrie, Olivia Busby, Nalani Shuker, Kaliah Bob, Giaan Fraser, Lalekqua Songoro, Ruby Frost, Emma Paki, Poppy Sandilands and Grace Crow.

