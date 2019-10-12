TCC girls set for AFLQ Schools Cup state finals

Coach Michael Rose talks tactics with The Cathedral College senior girls team members in the countdown to the AFL Queensland Schools Cup state finals at Maroochydore. Picture: PAULINE CROW

AFL: The Cathedral College senior girls will be looking to exact some revenge at next week’s AFL Queensland Schools Cup state finals.

They will look to replicate the form that won them the title two years ago but standing in their way is the team that halted their charge last year - reigning champions Miami State High.

The teams will face off at 4.15pm on Friday at the Maroochydore Multi Sports Complex in the preliminary final, which will be livestreamed on The Morning Bulletin website.

TCC coach Michael Rose appreciates it will be a tough assignment but is excited for the match-up.

“We’ve drawn the toughest opponent first,” he said.

“Miami beat us in the same game last year and went on to win the competition, and they look just as strong, if not stronger than they were last year.

“If we can knock them off we could certainly feel good about our chances in the GF.”

Rose said his team would draw plenty of confidence from their performance in Mackay in August which saw them crowned North Queensland champions for the fourth year in a row.

“Mackay was tough. It certainly wasn’t a walk in the park and the girls feel good knowing they can be losing a game but still come back and win it.

“If we can play our roles like we did up there, if all the pieces come together, you never know what could happen.

“The girls have a good knowledge of the game and how to play and we’re certainly trying to be a bit more strategic.

“I’m confident of a strong showing, and we’re hoping we can outsmart our opposition.”