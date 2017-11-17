TCC graduate celebrates epic achievement

GREAT ACHIEVER: Bishop McCarthy presents Maddie Griffin with her fifth Dux award.

WHEN Rockhampton's Grace Griffin lay in a Brisbane hospital bed seriously ill for six months, her younger sister Maddie knew how she would make a difference.

Maddie was moved by the medical profession's expertise, skill and compassion as they tended to her sister.

"Caring for someone very close to me made quite an impression...I hope to do the same one day for another family,” Maddie said.

She went away and strived for success at school.

Earlier this month, Maddie achieved what very few students have during their time at high school.

The Year 12 student was awarded with The Bishop's Prize for Dux at The Cathedral College.

This year marked Maddie's fifth consecutive Dux award which meant she rounded out her secondary education with a full house of highest achievement.

When Maddie received her prize at the recent College Awards evening, she was beaming, and the audience responded with resounding applause as they recognised her achievement.

"I like school and I always have...my love for it stems from my parents, who are both teachers and when my older sister Grace achieved her first Dux award, it laid the ground work for me,” she said.

The 17-year old said although every year had its own challenges, she found years 11 and 12 most demanding.

CLEAN SWEEP: Year 12 student at The Cathedral College in Rockhampton, Madeleine Griffin has achieved her fifth Dux award from the high school. Contributed

"Senior school is quite difficult and the competition increases as more students become serious about their study,” she said.

"I knew it would be very close for this year's Dux prize.”

Maddie topped her class for Mathematics C and Religion and Ethics.

She also performed exceptionally well in Chemistry, Physics, Mathematics B, Biology and English.

Maddie celebrated her completion of secondary school with family and friends at the college's Year 12 Farewell Mass and Formal on Thursday night.