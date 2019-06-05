TCC, Grammar in see-sawing Aaron Payne Cup clash

FLYING EFFORT: Wing Noah Chadwick goes in for one of his two tries in The Cathedral College's win over Rockhampton Grammar in the Aaron Payne Cup.

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Cathedral College have set up a blockbuster clash in the next round of the Aaron Payne Cup after beating Rockhampton Grammar last night.

TCC's next opponents are Mackay State High, and a win in that game will guarantee them a top four spot in the premier schoolboys competition.

That clash, along with all Round 5 fixtures on Tuesday and Wednesday, will be livestreamed on The Morning Bulletin website.

TCC coach Mick Busby said his side had plenty to work on in preparation for their double header in Mackay next week.

"Our first game is against Mackay State High and that right now is the most important game of the season for us,” he said.

"We win that we're in the top four.”

Busby could take some positives from his team's 24-14 win over Grammar in a stop/start, see-sawing contest at Browne Park which also livestreamed on The Morning Bulletin website.

"The boys had plenty of enthusiasm and I was happy with our goal line defence for the majority of the match,” he said.

"There was plenty of penalties from both sides. It was not a flowing game, it just kept stopping and starting and neither side could get any momentum going.

"It was a physical game, and the boys from both sides ran hard.”

TCC was first on the scoreboard, five-eighth Thallon Peters slicing through Grammar's backline to score under the posts.

Their lead was short-lived when they dropped the ball off the kick-off and Grammar's Tait Beak crashed over.

The teams then went in for a try apiece before second rower Kurtis Farr crossed to give TCC a 14-10 lead.

Busby's half-time message to his troops was to minimise mistakes and work on field position.

They responded well, and were rewarded with two more tries to lock Riley Boaza and a second for wing Noah Chadwick to extend their lead to 24-10.

Grammar's Max Tapp scored with five minutes to go to make it 24-10.

Busby was happy to come away with the points, which keeps his team's semi-final hopes alive.

"We've come away from that knowing we've got a lot of things to work on,” he said.

"We can only improve heading into the next round next week.”

Busby praised the efforts of Farr and Boaza in the middle, and Zayne Cox who was a late inclusion for regular fullback Flynn Kelso.