TCC into final of AFLQ Schools Cup after big win

The Cathedral College team is into the grand final of the AFL Queensland Queensland Schools Cup.
Pam McKay
by

AUSSIE RULES: It was all one-way traffic as The Cathedral College stormed into the grand final of the AFL Queensland Schools Cup.

The talented team scored a 75-0 win over Brisbane's Lourdes Hill College in this afternoon's semi-final played in Maroochydore.

They will now take on reigning champions Mountain Creek State High on Sunday in a replay of last year's grand final.

Assistant coach Patrick O'Shaughnessy said the girls stamped their authority on the game early and were never headed.

In stark contrast to TCC's emphatic victory, Mountain Creek won its semi against Narangba Valley State High by just one point.

O'Shaughnessy said every member of the team knew their job and did it well, with Sophie Reddy voted best on ground for her dominant performance in several positions.

He said the team was now primed for its grand final appearance.

"We've been there once already so we know what it's all about,” he said.

"We're aware that Mountain Creek are a very good team but we have a very strong belief that we can match it with them.”

Sunday's final is at 11.15am.

