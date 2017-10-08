TCC into semi-final at Vicki Wilson Cup

The Cathedral College Open A netball team is into the semi-finals at the Vicki Wilson Cup.

The girls finished on top of their pool after winning their four round games on the opening day yesterday.

They defeated Cairns State High 47-9, All Hallows 30-28, Fairholme College 26-22 and St Margaret's College 36-13.

That set up a quarter final showdown with Somerset College, which TCC won convincingly 44-22 this morning.

They are now preparing for the semi-final, with victory in that game earning them a place in the grand final of the Cup, hailed as the premier netball competition for high schools across Queensland.

The Lily Bartlem-captained side went into the Gold Coast event in good form, having dropped just one game this year, that being at the QISSN Carnival in June.

The team finished sixth at last year's Vicki Wilson Cup.