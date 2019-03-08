TCC music students sharpen their skills for SHEP concert

TUNED IN: TCC music students Brenna Bull, Matthew Romer and Brienna Wilkinson will take part in the SHEP Capricornia concert on Sunday.

INSIDE the walls of The Cathedral College's music classroom at Our Lady's Hall, three students joined together as they prepared to step on to a much bigger stage.

Seventeen year-old vocalist, Brenna Bull along with two of her classmates, Matthew Romer and Brienna Wilkinson are taking part in the State Honours Ensemble Programs (SHEP) musical program with 167 other young musicians in Rockhampton this weekend.

The students from 30 Central Queensland schools will be involved in two and a half days of music workshops and concerts at North Rockhampton State High School before the event concludes with a Grand Finale Concert on Sunday at 1pm

Brenna said the SHEP Capricornia program would allow her to experience a wider variety of songs.

"It's a fairly new concept to me," she said.

"It's my first year so my choir instructor had selected me - I thought it could be an interesting opportunity to get an understanding of the music I'm getting involved with,” she said.

The Cathedral College student first studied music in her primary school days, which she enjoyed with her friends.

"Going into high school, I started getting involved with theatre and it's been a really big passion of mine, a part of myself," she said.

"Whenever I showcase my skills to my peers, I feel very excited and a proud gratitude - I'm sharing a part of my life and experience through my music to the community."

Matthew Romer has looked to drummers from contemporary rock bands such as AC/DC for inspiration.

"Ever since grade five, I was really involved in the percussion area and coming into high school, I was given more opportunities," he said.

And as he approached Year 10, those opportunities expanded.

The young drummer was honoured with a commendation after competing in the Queensland Catholic Music Festival last year.

But that's not all.

His involvement in school mass and other college events has seen him receive the Spirit of Culture Award - Junior last year.

Violinist Brienna Wilkinson has performed the instrument for five years, but her relationship with music has been a lifelong one.

"There's something about performing, I really enjoy how you can turn your nerves into excitement and there's nothing quite like the feeling of getting out on stage," she said.

"People find it frightening but it's not for me at all."

Brienna was named the most promising violinist at the Rockhampton Eisteddfod last year.

SHEP Capricornia:

Students from years 7 to 12 will take part in the Grand Finale concert on Sunday;

Where: North Rockhampton State High School;

When: From 1pm

Over 160 students from across 30 schools will be involved.

Students from these schools will attend SHEP Capricornia: