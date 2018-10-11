TCC netballers looks to send senior trio out on a high

SHOOTING FOR TITLE: The Cathedral College Open A netball team will compete in the finals of the statewide Vicki Wilson Cup this weekend.

NETBALL: The Cathedral College open netball team is looking to send its three Year 12 members out on a winning note this weekend.

Captain Zeckeisha Oakley, Mackenzie Reid and Kiarra Hansen will play their last schoolgirls competition in the finals of the Vicki Wilson Cup at the Coomera Indoor Sports Centre.

It is the third straight year TCC has contested the finals of the cup, recognised as the premier netball competition for Queensland high schools.

TCC will be one of 20 teams vying for the prestigious title, and is out to better its third placing of 2017.

Coach Renee Williams said there was a real buzz around the playing group and they couldn't wait to hit the court at the Gold Coast.

"We've been training weekly and we've been trying to give the girls as much match play as possible,” she said.

"During the school holidays, a number of players performed in the QPL series and six of our girls played in the under-16 state titles last week.”

TCC open netball team captain Zeckeisha Oakley with coach Renee Williams. PAM MCKAY

TCC will play four games on Saturday, with one of their opponents the formidable Matthew Flinders Anglican College.

Williams said it was a "cut-throat competition” and TCC needed to be switched on for every game.

"These teams are netball scholarship schools and they are full of players that we've seen around the state in other competitions, such as QISSN,” she said.

"We know that there are some exceptional players in the south-east but we are confident that we can be competitive and we can match it against them.

"We lost one game out of the whole series last year by one point and third was the highest we could finish.

"It's just going to be about the belief and that great team culture that we have, just relying on each other and keeping positive in those hard times.”

Williams said the younger members of the team would be keen to provide the fairytale finish for Oakley, Reid and Hansen.

BYE: The three Year 12 team members - Mackenzie Reid, Zeckeisha Oakley and Kiarra Hansen - coach Renee Williams. PAM MCKAY

"You always want your Year 12s on the court, especially in the grand final, so I'm sure those little ones will run their legs to make sure that the big girls are there at the end.”

Oakley said she was hoping for a strong finish to her TCC netball career.

"I've been a part of this for five years now and it's coming to an end.

"We had a podium finish last year. This year we're going down looking forward to taking out the top (spot).”

The inspirational captain said the group had been working hard in their preparation, determined to be at their best for the weekend. She said she was very proud to lead the talented outfit.

"It's fantastic. We've been together for quite some time and the bond is just growing stronger. The girls are exceptional... on and off the court.”

TCC TEAM

Liezel Viljoen, Rhianna Whouley, Kiarra Hansen, Isabelle Shearer, Zeckeisha Oakley (captain), Keera Kingston, Mackenzie Reid, Lilly Peachey, Brielle Kennedy