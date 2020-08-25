TCC powers into Aaron Payne Cup finals after thrilling win

The Cathedral College defeated St Brendan’s to secure a spot in the Aaron Payne Cup finals. Photo: Callum Dick

ST BRENDAN’S hopes of a finals berth in the Aaron Payne Cup were snuffed out in a thriller at Browne Park today.

The Scott Minto-coached outfit was beaten 28-26 by The Cathedral College in the final round game of the premier schoolboys competition.

St Brendan’s was a chance of making the top four if they had won today and the result in Mackay’s local derby tomorrow went their way.

WATCH: Full replay of TCC vs St Brendan’s Aaron Payne Cup game

However, they were denied by TCC, who came back from a 10-point half-time deficit to score their fourth win in five games.

Fullback Germaine Bulsey, who has been one of the competition’s best, scored a double in the second half for the finals-bound TCC.