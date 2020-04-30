TCC reduces Term Two fees due to coronavirus

The Cathedral College Principal Rob Alexander announced a reduction in school fees for Term Two with a College Levies Rebate of $200 per student to help ease the financial impact of the coronavirus for all families.

The College Levies Rebate complements Catholic Education’s Tuition Fee Relief initiatives to assist families facing financial hardship due to the economic impact of the COVID-19 crisis.

A letter detailing the Rebate was emailed to families on Tuesday 28 April.

“Whilst this rebate is modest it is made on the understanding that all families who contribute to the viability of the College are in different circumstances of need and the need is widespread,” he said.

Mr Alexander said the decision to rebate levies was made after consulting the College Board, Parents & Friends Association, and Leadership Team.

“The money is available from a full refund of this year’s P&F levy, savings in consumables while students are not at school and other savings made through careful management of the College’s finances,” he said.

“I am grateful to the P&F executive for their decision which represents nearly one-third of the rebate,” he said.

Mr Alexander said the College sets these levies annually as part of the budgeting process and are separate to tuition fees.