TCC revel in the rain to be crowned state champions

AUSSIE RULES: The Cathedral College has overcome an AFL school of excellence and atrocious weather conditions to be crowned AFL Queensland Schools Cup champions.

In a replay of last year's grand final, the Rockhampton team ran out 15-point winners over reigning champions Mountain Creek State High on a water-logged field at the Maroochydore Multisports Complex today.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Torrential rain and high winds made it tough going, with neither team able to kick a major in the first half.

Caitlin McKee's running goal late in the third quarter proved the turning point and the girls powered home to win the game 3.6.24 to 1.3.9.

Ecstatic coach Michael Rose said it was hard to find the words to accurately describe the victory.

"The girls did a massive job,” he said.

"Two years we've been building towards this and to achieve it is fantastic.

"Because the majority of the team are Year 12s they really wanted to finish with the premiership.

"It was such an emotional victory. That's what you coach for and that's what you play for and I couldn't have asked for a better ending.”

Coach Michael Rose and the TCC team members after being crowned state champions. JASON O'BRIEN

Each of the players penned a motivational message on their wrist before taking the field for the all-important clash.

And if they were looking for any more inspiration their champion midfielder Jane Childes provided it.

The smallest player on the team, her courage and never-say-die attitude earned her the 'best on ground' and the admiration of all those who watched the game.

Rose said the girls were confident heading into the final after their 75-point win over Lourdes Hill College in Friday's semi-final.

"They realised they were a lot better team than they were last year and they really wanted to show that.

"The conditions were just so tough but they kept pushing it forward and working so hard.

"Mountain Creek kept coming and tried to nullify the things we were doing but they couldn't.”

Rose paid tribute to the TCC supporters who "stuck it out” on the grandstand, getting hammered by the driving rain rather than seeking shelter.

"They stayed there getting soaked and it was wonderful to see that kind of support.

"It's such a remarkable result and I couldn't be happier,” he said.