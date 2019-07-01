TCC smashes the competition in Confraternity Shield round 1

STAND-OUT: Carsen Huth impressed in TCC's first game in the 2019 Confraternity Shield.

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Cathedral College rugby league coach Mick Busby summed up this year's Confraternity Shield in a fitting and powerful sentence.

"It's survival of the fittest,” he said during Monday's day one kick-off.

Going up against Padua College in round one's Division 1, Pool D, at Bundaberg yesterday, TCC scored a 6-22 win.

During the first half, TCC's Brayden Duffy suffered a dislocated knee and brought the game to a standstill for 15 minutes.

But in the Shield's first-paced, 20-minute halves format, there is no stopping the clock.

It was 6-0 to TCC at half-time and in just 20 minutes in the second half, the Rocky team managed to climb to 22 points.

"It was a good effort but we know there's a long way to go,” Busby said.

"There was no fancy football, it was just straight up and down and making the least mistakes as possible.

"That was backed up by good defence.”

Stand-out players in TCC's first game were Riley Boaza, who led from the front with Darcy Hancock and Carsen Huth who was "really good” in the centre.

"He scored quite a good run away try. He was just too quick,” Busby said.

In round two late yesterday afternoon, TCC was scheduled to go up against St Teresa's College, a win that Busby said would secure TCC a spot in the semi quarter final in Pool D.

"We'll keep doing the same as we were and try and build on that,” he said.

"They're a hard side and could have four or five Matty Bowens playing for them.

"They have a lot of speed. We just can't give an inch.

"If we win the next game, I don't know who we'll be up against. Maybe St Brendan's or St Mary's, they'd both be interesting games.”

Rugby League Results

Rd 1

Div 1 Pool A: St Augustine's College Cairns 8 - 28 St Brendan's College

Div 1 Pool B: RGS 16 - 26 Marist College Ashgrove

Div 1 Pool D: Padua College 6 - 22 The Cathedral College

Rd 2

Div 1 Pool A: St Brendan's College - St Mary's College Toowoomba

Div 1 Pool B: RGS - Emmaus College

Div 1 Pool D: TCC - St Teresa's College

Netball Results

Rd 1

Pool F: Marist College, Emerald 24 - 17 St Mary's College, Ipswich

Pool E: St Ursula's College, Yeppoon 19 - 19 St Mary's Catholic College, Cairns

Pool A: TCC 16 - 12 Siena Catholic College, Sippy Downs

Pool B: Clairvaux Mackillop College, Mt Gravatt 21 - 10 Emmaus College, Rockhampton

Pool A: Somerset College, Mudgeeraba 17 - 9 TCC