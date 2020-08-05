TCC stage incredible comeback against Ignatius Park

The Cathedral College scored an impressive 26-8 win over Ignatius Park in the Aaron Payne Cup today.

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Cathedral College scored 26 unanswered points in the second half to beat Ignatius Park in Round 2 of the Aaron Payne Cup.

The Rockhampton outfit were down 8-nil at half-time but ran in four tries in the second stanza for a memorable win.

Winger Noah Chadwick scored a double and Brodie Gill, who assumed the kicking duties in the second half, finished with a personal tally of 10 points.

Victorious coach Mick Busby said it was a great effort from his players, who “dug deep” to get their first win over Ignatius Park in probably five years.