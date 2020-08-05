Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Cathedral College scored an impressive 26-8 win over Ignatius Park in the Aaron Payne Cup today.
The Cathedral College scored an impressive 26-8 win over Ignatius Park in the Aaron Payne Cup today.
Sport

TCC stage incredible comeback against Ignatius Park

Pam McKay
, pam.mckay@capnews.com.au
5th Aug 2020 12:42 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Cathedral College scored 26 unanswered points in the second half to beat Ignatius Park in Round 2 of the Aaron Payne Cup.

The Rockhampton outfit were down 8-nil at half-time but ran in four tries in the second stanza for a memorable win.

Winger Noah Chadwick scored a double and Brodie Gill, who assumed the kicking duties in the second half, finished with a personal tally of 10 points.

Victorious coach Mick Busby said it was a great effort from his players, who “dug deep” to get their first win over Ignatius Park in probably five years.

aaron payne cup ignatius park college mick busby the cathedral college
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council worker sues for $850k for fall while on the job

        Premium Content Council worker sues for $850k for fall while on the job

        Money The worker claims he can now only work at a limited capacity due to his serious shoulder injury

        FULL LIST: Where to find giant Laughing Kookaburra in Rocky

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Where to find giant Laughing Kookaburra in Rocky

        Whats On The stunning piece of art makes its debut across Rockhampton after becoming a viral...

        NEW BUS STOPS: See the full list of locations here

        Premium Content NEW BUS STOPS: See the full list of locations here

        Motoring The $215,000 project extends from Bouldy, Gracemere, Mt Morgan, Allenstown and...

        New way to enjoy serenity of Rocky’s iconic waterfall

        Premium Content New way to enjoy serenity of Rocky’s iconic waterfall

        Council News An all-abilities deck, pathways, and lighting have been installed.