TCC stage incredible comeback against Ignatius Park
RUGBY LEAGUE: The Cathedral College scored 26 unanswered points in the second half to beat Ignatius Park in Round 2 of the Aaron Payne Cup.
The Rockhampton outfit were down 8-nil at half-time but ran in four tries in the second stanza for a memorable win.
Winger Noah Chadwick scored a double and Brodie Gill, who assumed the kicking duties in the second half, finished with a personal tally of 10 points.
Victorious coach Mick Busby said it was a great effort from his players, who “dug deep” to get their first win over Ignatius Park in probably five years.