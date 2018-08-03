TCC student excels in Japanese studies with bursary win

KONNICHIWA, JAPAN: The Cathedral College Year 11 student, Taylah McGhee, received word last week she was selected as winner of the 2018 Iwasaki Sangyo prize.

KONNICHIWA, JAPAN: The Cathedral College Year 11 student, Taylah McGhee, received word last week she was selected as winner of the 2018 Iwasaki Sangyo prize. Allan Reinikka ROK030818ataylah1

TAYLAH McGhee is one step closer to her dream of becoming a Japanese interpreter at the Olympic Games.

She is working towards her goal of showcasing her language skills in the role at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

Taylah McGhee: Taylah McGhee.

The Year 11 student is just the fifth from The Cathedral College in Rockhampton to receive the Iwasaki Sangyo prize.

She was awarded the Iwasaki Sangyo bursary after building her knowledge of the Japanese language during her schooling life - starting in grade three at Crescent Lagoon State School in Rockhampton.

Ms McGhee will further develop her understanding of the Japanese language and culture through a month-long immersion program.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity and keen to experience their culture and way of life because it's unique to Australian day-to-day to life," Ms McGhee said.

She admired the Japanese culture and their dedication to their schooling and "passion for success".

Ms McGhee submitted a written application to apply for the bursary.

She also took part in a phone interview where she spoke with two native Japanese people and two Australians which involved her to answer questions which "progressively got harder".

The Cathedral College's Japanese teacher, Miss Rachele Belz, has successfully mentored the five winning applicants from the high school.

She said Ms McGhee will be invited to live with families, attend school and participate in everyday life in Kagoshima, Japan later in the year before she will attend the college's Japan trip next April.

"Taylah is sure to establish lasting cross cultural friendships, deepen her understanding of Japan and its people, and appreciate more fully her own culture," Miss Belz said.

In a letter from the Department of Education International, the selection panel said they were impressed with Ms McGhee's high level of dedication which she demonstrated towards her Japanese studies.

"We're very grateful to Iwasaki Sangyo for providing these special opportunities which enables students to discover new horizons of learning and understanding beyond the classroom," Miss Belz said.

Ms McGhee joins The Cathedral College's past students, Hannah Doolan (2015), Alice Leerentveld (2014), Elizabeth Peel (2013) and Tamblyn Moyle (2009) as Iwasaki Sangyo bursary recipients.