TCC student named 2018 RACQ Face of Rockhampton

Rockhampton girl, Emily Way, has been chosen as the 2018 RACQ Face of Rockhampton.

EMILY Way was born on RACQ's 100th anniversary and 13 years later, she has been crowned the 2018 RACQ Face of Rockhampton.

The day after her birth, her Rockhampton parents were presented with a car seat to commemorate the occasion and it was the first time Emily had a taste of the spotlight.

At the age of three, Emily began her extensive dancing career, which included tap, jazz, ballet, musical theatre and contemporary, and it was during a photo shoot that the idea to try out modelling came to fruition.

"Someone said 'you're great in front of the camera, have you ever thought about it?'” Emily's mother, Julie said.

"We had a chat about it then signed Emily with Elite Avenue at the beginning of last year.

"They do catwalk training - which unfortunately she doesn't get to do a lot because of dancing commitments - and regular photo shoots and they learn how to pose and things like that.

"Emily is probably the youngest of the models there but she fits in with them all and has a bit of fun.”

When The Cathedral College student was announced as the Face of Rockhampton, her mother was "shocked”.

"[The competition] was just something new for Elite this year and we just thought she should enter and give it a go,” Julie said.

"She did really well and got five trophies on the day, including the trophy for the photographic winner.

"I'm very proud of her. She works hard, is always busy and she did really well.”

Julie puts the win down to Emily's "happy, bubbly” personality and the "confident vibe” about her.

"She's a nice girl,” Julie said.

"I think modelling has really boosted her confidence a lot, as well as dancing.

"She's actually quite shy but when she gets out and performs on catwalks she just comes right out of her shell.

"She is fairly photogenic naturally... she really does have a flair for it.”

When Emily realised she had been selected for the Face of Rockhampton, she was excited.

She placed 2nd in RACQ's Fundraiser of the year, 1st in the Blue and Yellow Creative Catwalk, 1st in the Evening Wear Catwalk Model, 1st in the Team Walk Model, 1st in the Photogenic Model, 2nd in the Little Miss and 3rd in the Junior Miss competitions.

"I really like it,” Emily said.

"I like getting photos done and sharing the photos with everyone.

"I've learnt more confidence and I would like to continue modelling... I'll keep it up.”