TCC student one of two in Australia chosen for symposium

The Cathedral College Year 11 student Chloe Coombe took part in the National Catholic Education Commission's Bicentennial Games held on World Teachers Day.

The Cathedral College Year 11 student Chloe Coombe took part in the National Catholic Education Commission's Bicentennial Games held on World Teachers Day.

THE Cathedral College’s Chloe Coombe says she has a “new outlook on her Catholic school life” after taking part in an educational challenge.

She teamed up with Federal Minister for Education Dan Tehan as part of the National Catholic Education Commission’s Faith in the Future virtual symposium on World Teachers Day.

Chloe was one of only two students from across the country selected to take part in a quiz on the 200-year history of Catholic education in Australia.

Shadow Minister for Education and Training Tanya Plibersek captained the opposing team.

Participants, including principals from Perth and Canberra, joined in from across the nation.

Chloe, the Year 11 Dux for 2020, received her buzzer for the Skype competition ahead of time to practise and said learning about the history of Catholic education in Australia was an eye-opener.

“I think the thing that struck me the most was the many challenges Catholic education faced in initiating projects,” she said.

“In today’s community, we see the finished product of our Catholic schools and, although we hear about some of the struggles involved, we never truly get the opportunity to understand exactly just how hard it was.

“It has provided me with a new outlook on my Catholic school life, one of increased gratitude for the diligence shown by significant contributors.”

It has been a big year for Chloe, who was also one of 16 students in Queensland selected for the Ministerial Student Advisory Council.

The students are appointed for two years and meet with the State’s Minister for Education to provide feedback and advice about a range of education matters.