TCC students qualify for QLD touch team

(ABOVE) Jardel Bob, Nathanael Hannay, Flynn Kelso and Zayne Cox have been selected in the Queensland 15 Years Boys School Touch team. (RIGHT) Emma Paki and Ruby Frost were also selected as part of Queelsna'd U15 team. Pauline Crow

TOUCH FOOTBALL: For Cathedral College student, Emma Paki, touch football is more of a mental game than a physical one.

This game plan has led the Rockhampton Crushers' player to be selected for Queensland for School touch in the U15 girls' team.

After impressing in the Capricornia Girls U15 girls at last weekend's Townsville's school touch carnival, where her team placed third, Paki will head down to Hobart in October to battle against other states for the top glory.

Paki has represented her age division in the school state team for U12, and even took out a win against NSW last year.

She's determined to deliver the same fire-power and "get back at NSW” once again.

"I'm pretty happy to be playing for the state,” she said.

"We're not going to let NSW get to us because they always try to get in our heads.

"We just play a simple game... it's better to be more mentally in the game than physically in the game.

"It's about focusing and discipline and playing our game plan as well as seeing what they do and playing off how they defend.”

Fellow Crushers player, Ruby Frost, was also selected as a shadow for the U15 girls team, and was "shocked” to learn she would be a possible fill-in for the tournament.

"It gives me a lot more confidence and means a lot because to be honest, I didn't think I'd make anything,” she said.

"I haven't made Queensland before but I've been with Capricornia team for a few years.

"I've learnt all the other girls' strengths and how to play with other girls and we play with each other really well.

"If they can't score, they can't win.”

Along with Jardel Bob, Nathanael Hannay and Zayne Cox, Flynn Kelso qualified for the for the Queensland U15 boys schools team.

Kelso - also a Crushers player - was also named as Player of the Carnival at the Townsville carnival.

"We had to trial first for Rockhampton and this carnival and we played for Capricornia and the Queensland team got picked from that carnival,” he said.

"I play link which is a lot of passing.

"I did really want to make this team again and hopefully more in the future.

"I hope one day I can play at an elite level.”