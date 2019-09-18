TCC tennis champs take team to finals

TENNIS: The Cathedral College’s Open Girls Tennis Team have made it through to the finals of the Queensland Secondary School Team Tennis competition after defeating teams from Rockhampton, Emerald, Yeppoon and Biloela last week.

The Cathedral College team comprises of four times Queensland player Olivia Massingham (Year 11), Capricornia representatives Isabella Cooper (Year 8) and Rahni Parle (Year 12) and Year 7 students Charlie Stirling and Julie Collins

The team can also enjoy the bonus of the home ground advantage as the statewide competition will be held in Rockhampton on Thursday September 19 to the Friday 20.

This marks the first time the College has qualified to compete at this event but there is plenty of representative experience in the squad.

Isabella Cooper had played Capricornia and Queensland rep tennis and is n stranger to the high-calibre competition.

“they get a lot more training than we do but I’m hoping we can compete against them and do really well,” she said.

She identified Sunshine Coast, Brisbane metro and Gold coast teams as the biggest hurdle on their finals campaign.

To qualify, The TCC team had to knock out all the other schools in the Capricornia region in mid-August which they done so successfully.

Cooper had modest expectation for the carnival with a focus on working well with her team.

“We’re just hoping to win a few matched and build on our teamwork,” she said.

The carnival will require the team to battle it out in four singles matches and two doubles over the two day fixture.