TCC touch contingent help Queensland score success

SUPER SEVEN: The Cathedral College touch players (from left) Curtis Seierup, Jardel Bob, Flynn Kelso, Nathanael Hannay, Emma Paki, Zayne Cox and Olivia Jenkins. TOUCH

TOUCH: Fresh from success at the Queensland All Schools carnival, seven students from The Cathedral College have been instrumental in the state's dominance at the national championships in Tasmania.

Curtis Seierup, Jardel Bob, Flynn Kelso, Nathanael Hannay, Emma Paki, Zayne Cox and Olivia Jenkins have all returned from the competition as national champions.

Seierup was part of the Queensland 12 years and under boys' team that defeated NSW 9-5 in the grand final.

Jenkins was in the 12 years and under girls' team that won their decider 11-3, also against NSW.

Paki was in the 15 years and under girls' team who ran out 7-1 winners over NSWCHS, while Hannay, Bob, Cox and Kelso were all part of the 15 years and under boys who beat NSWCHS 13-5.

Kelso captained the Queenslanders and was named Player of the Series.

The victories come just a fortnight after the super seven were part of their respective TCC teams which all made it to the top eight at All Schools before the carnival was abandoned due to torrential rain.

TCC sports director Mick Busby said it was another great achievement for the talented contingent.

"It's just great and we're very proud of them,” he said.

"This would be, far and away, the best year we've had in regards to touch.

"But we at TCC can't take all the credit for their success.

"Rockhampton Touch has been instrumental in their development and it's people like the Pratts, the Uptons and the Shukers who have coached them and coached them for a long time.

"Of course, it also helps that they are all very gifted athletes and they all train very hard as well.”