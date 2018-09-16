TCC touch girls last-gasp grand final win a 'deadset ripper'

SWEET VICTORY: The Cathedral College's 15 years girls touch team and coaching staff after being crowned the National Schools Cup champions.

SWEET VICTORY: The Cathedral College's 15 years girls touch team and coaching staff after being crowned the National Schools Cup champions. CONTRIBUTED

TOUCH: The Cathedral College's Ruby Frost scored with just eight seconds on the clock to seal a thrilling victory for her team in the grand final of the National Schools Cup.

The 15-years girls held tough to score a 6-5 win over Helensvale State High School, the reigning Queensland All Schools champions.

Coach Tracy Upton was ecstatic for her team, which did not drop a game on its way to the title.

"I'm very excited,” she said after the dramatic grand final.

"It was a ripper, a deadset ripper.

"The girls were brave; they had nothing to lose and went out and played some fantastic touch.

"I'm so proud of them. Everyone knew their role and they believed in each other

"It's a great reward because these girls have trained their butts off, they've worked really, really hard.”

TCC were dominant in their round games, winning comfortably against three touch schools of excellence.

They beat Brisbane State High 12-4, Taree State High 10-4 and Cleveland State High 9-2 to set up a semi showdown with Cavendish Rd State High.

They were equally as impressive in that game, running out 8-2 winners to book their finals' berth.

Despite the final being a much tighter affair, Upton never doubted her girls would get the win.

"Even at 5-all I was confident because of the talent we had in our team,” she said.

"With three minutes to go our big-time players stepped up and we got the job done.”

Upton said captain Jaya Acutt led from the front for the whole carnival.

She was ably supported by Queensland representative Emma Paki, who was the top try scorer in the round games, and 12-year-old Olivia Jenkins who "punched above her weight” against some quality opposition.

Upton said that Lalekqua Songoro was strong on the wing and Kirby Richardson in her first national tournament played some amazing touch.

She also acknowledged the efforts of assistant coaches Luke Peachey and Blake Moore.

The team, which has been together since May, now has its sights on the Queensland All Schools tournament in October.

TCC SQUAD

Kirby Richardson, Jaya Acutt, Hannah Jenkins, Olivia Jenkins, Tylin Guthrie, Olivia Busby, Nalani Shuker, Kaliah Bob, Giaan Fraser, Lalekqua Songoro, Ruby Frost, Emma Paki, Poppy Sandilands, Grace Crow