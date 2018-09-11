TCC touch team set to impress at National Schools Cup

The Cathedral College 15 years girls touch team will compete in the National Schools Cup on the Sunshine Coast this week.

The Cathedral College 15 years girls touch team will compete in the National Schools Cup on the Sunshine Coast this week. CONTRIBUTED

TOUCH: The Cathedral College 15 years girls are in winning touch heading into the National Schools Cup.

The talented outfit, coached by Tracy Upton, scored a 6-1 win over Rockhampton Grammar School in the final of the CQ All Schools Touch Carnival played in Rockhampton at the weekend.

They will be looking to replicate that good form when they start their Cup campaign with three games tomorrow.

TCC will take on St Columban's, Brisbane State High and reigning champions Taree State High in their pool games, with the finals to start on Thursday.

Nine teams will compete in the Cup, each of them qualifying by finishing in the top four of their respective state School Series events.

TCC sports director Mick Busby said the TCC team was bursting with talent but they could expect some red-hot competition at the three-day tournament.

The line-up includes Queensland players Emma Paki and Olivia Jenkins and shadow Ruby Frost, as well as Capricornia reps Kaliah Bob, Jaya Acutt, Tylin Guthrie, Ruby Frost and Hannah Jenkins.

"We'll be facing some tough opposition down there but we have a very good side,” Busby said.

"There is not a weak link at all and the girls are very well coached by Tracy Upton.

"We'll expect to be in the top four and hopefully make the final and if we make the final, anything can happen.”

TCC SQUAD

Kirby Richardson, Jaya Acutt, Hannah Jenkins, Olivia Jenkins, Tylin Guthrie, Olivia Busby, Nalani Shuker, Kaliah Bob, Giaan Fraser, Lalekqua Songoro, Ruby Frost, Emma Paki, Poppy Sandilands, Grace Crow