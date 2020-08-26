TCC vs St Brendan’s: ‘It had everything except the crowd’

St Brendan’s winger Marley Wosomo is halted by the TCC defence in the Aaron Payne Cup game at Browne Park yesterday. Photo: Jann Houley

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Aaron Payne Cup clash between traditional rivals The Cathedral College and St Brendan’s delivered on every front yesterday.

Just two points separated the two combatants after 60 minutes of enthralling football in which 10 tries were scored.

St Brendan’s were playing to keep their finals hopes alive, while TCC were looking to make it four victories in the premier schoolboys competition.

In the end, it was TCC that prevailed 28-26, an important win as they gear up for a semi-final showdown against either Kirwan State High or Ignatius Park next week.

There were no spectators at the game due to COVID-19 but the passion of the teams was palpable. Just what the game meant was etched on the players’ faces after the final hooter.

Fullback Germaine Bulsey scored two tries in The Cathedral College’s thrilling 28-26 win. Photo: Jann Houley

The local derby went down to the wire, victorious coach Mick Busby relieved to get the result.

“It had everything except the crowd,” he said post-match.

“It was a tight game, it always is. They’re very competitive schools. It’s a really good rivalry between the two and it could have gone anyone’s way.

“It was great for our boys. Brendan’s have beaten us the last couple of years… but we’ve got some quality players, as you saw tonight, who really can stand up and change that game.”

TCC scored early through prop Nathan Kleidon but St Brendan’s clicked into gear, scoring four tries including a double to fullback Jye Marriott, to take a 20-10 lead into the break.

TCC responded in kind in the second half, their star fullback Germaine Bulsey running in two of three tries as they raced to a 28-20 lead.

St Brendan’s hooker Izaac Jackson goes on the attack in the Aaron Payne Cup game against The Cathedral College. Photo: Jann Houley

When St Brendan’s hooker Izaac Jackson burrowed over to make it 28-26 with seven minutes go to, the stage was set for a grandstand finish.

St Brendan’s kept pushing for points, their final attacking raid in the last minute foiled close to the line by TCC’s inspirational co-captain Riley Boaza.

St Brendan’s coach Scott Minto said it was a tough end to what had been a challenging Cup campaign.

“The boys put in a fair effort tonight and they should be pretty proud of themselves,” he said.

“TCC brought plenty to the table and we just fell short by two points.

“That seems to be the tale of the season for us, just not quite getting there.”

St Brendan’s turned the tables in the Cowboys Challenge game, beating TCC 26-12.

Aaron Payne Cup – Round 5

The Cathedral College 28 (tries: Germaine Bulsey 2, Noah Chadwick, Kurtis Farr, Nathan Kleidon; goals: Ben Geiger 4) defeated St Brendan’s College 26 (tries: Jye Marriot 2, Mitchell Biddulph, Matthew Hill, Izaac Jackson; goals: Jye Marriot 3).

Cowboys Challenge – Round 5

St Brendan’s College 26 (tries: Sebastian Nona 2, Zac Sainsbury, Callan Campbell, Jackson Miller, Alister Lasker; goals: Slater Leahy 1) defeated The Cathedral College 12 (tries: Ryder Huth, Zack Bryce; goals: Tana Martin 2).

