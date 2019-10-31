Female teacher directed drama students to mimic sex acts

Numerous teachers have been sanctioned or denied registration in the past financial year - in many cases for inappropriate conduct with their students.

According to the Teachers Registration Board of SA 2018-19 annual report, the teacher disclosed she had been disciplined by her employer when applying for re-registration.

The Board found she had made "significant errors of judgment" in directing Year 11 and 12 students to mimic sex acts in a performance, and denied her application.

In other cases:

A male former teacher who pleaded guilty to murder and was sentenced to at least 15 years in jail was disqualified from teaching for life.

A female, formerly registered teacher, who pleaded guilty to communication with the intent of procuring a child for sexual activity, received a suspended prison sentence. The Board disqualified her permanently.

A former teacher convicted of producing and possessing child exploitation material was also permanently struck off. He is serving at least two years in prison.

Another male teacher was stuck off for good after he was convicted of similar charges and received a suspended sentence.

A male teacher convicted of theft and speeding while on methamphetamine was disqualified from the profession for five years.

For providing her employer with fraudulent medical certificates multiple times, a teacher's registration was cancelled and she was disqualified until further notice.

"Unwanted and unwarranted (non-sexual) physical contact" and inappropriate electronic communication with a student resulted in a male teacher having conditions put on his registration including a psychological report and regular reports from his principal.

The Board received 2061 new applicants, slightly up on the previous year, while renewals fell from 11,393 to 9669.