Teacher pierces jewellery market with booming business

Lena Krapkat's handmade jewellery business has grown to new heights in the last year after starting out making them just for herself.

Lena Krapkat's handmade jewellery business has grown to new heights in the last year after starting out making them just for herself. Contributed

EXPERIMENTING with polymer clay for her partner's birthday cake has turned into a booming jewellery business for Lena Krapkat.

The Cawarral woman started making earrings for herself and one year on, she has turned her hobby into a busy business- Lena Rose Designs.

"I was so overwhelmed,” she said.

"I had a lot of people commenting whenever I would wear them and asking where I purchased them.

"I decided to make an Instagram page and started getting orders instantly.”

LENA ROSE DESIGNS

Available at:

Made In CQ store in Stockland, Rockhampton

SUBAH Boutique, Yeppoon

LaBella Beautique, Allenstown

Visit: Facebook, Instagram and Etsy store.

The 24-year-old said her love for statement earrings drove her passion and she now creates a wide range to sell at markets and wholesale to local stores.

"Word of mouth has been my greatest form of advertising and one of the reasons my business escalated so quickly,” she said.

Teacher-aid at Allenstown Primary School by day, Lena spends her afternoons working tirelessly on her earrings.

"Working with polymer clay can be a time consuming process but it is something I really enjoy,” she said.

"I'm constantly creating new designs and have so many more new designs drawn up that I am yet to create.

"The style of my designs ranges from fun to formal, with something to suit everyone.”

Emily Gleeson models a pair of Lena Rose Designs earrings. Wicked Tales

Lena's designs have caught the attention of many including monthly magazine, Gothesque where they featured in a stunning photo shoot.

She thrives off the excitement her customers experience when trying to choose a pair from her broad range.

"My customers range from young girls to ladies in their 80's. Age is no limit, earrings always fit,” she said.

"Whether it's for a ball, race day, wedding or other event where a pair of statement earrings can complete the outfit.”

The bridal market is also something Lena feels privileged to be a part of with big plans to further her business into that area.

You can find Lena Rose Designs at local markets most weekends.