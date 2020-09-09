Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Emergency services attend to a patient at Townsville Community Learning Centre
Emergency services attend to a patient at Townsville Community Learning Centre
Breaking

Teacher, students stabbed at school

by SHAYLA BULLOCH, KEAGAN ELDER, MICHAEL THOMPSON
9th Sep 2020 1:38 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A teacher and two students are understood to have been stabbed at a Townsville school.

Emergency services were called to the Townsville Community Learning Centre at Mundingburra about 12.40pm.

A woman was seen sitting with a child outside the school, with paramedics assessing them for injury.

Multiple police and paramedics are on scene.

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested, police said.

This is an unfolding story. More to come.

Originally published as Teacher, students stabbed at school

More Stories

arrests editors picks emergency school stabbing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New security equipment installed at Rockhampton Airport

        Premium Content New security equipment installed at Rockhampton Airport

        Travel The work is part of a $41 million terminal upgrade to bring the airport into the future

        UPDATE: Young student harmed in Rocky school incident

        Premium Content UPDATE: Young student harmed in Rocky school incident

        Breaking The concerning incident is one in a number of many to occur at schools across the...

        • 9th Sep 2020 1:51 PM
        Online auction of 60-plus machines

        Premium Content Online auction of 60-plus machines

        News More than 60 pieces of earthmoving and civil equipment to be auctioned this...

        • 9th Sep 2020 1:08 PM
        ‘Get some? Get tested’: Gonorrhoea triples in CQ

        Premium Content ‘Get some? Get tested’: Gonorrhoea triples in CQ

        News There have been 243 cases of gonorrhoea in since the start of 2020, in contrast...