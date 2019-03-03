Teacher sues after life-changing u-turn crash

Adri Le Roux, 32, was driving towards Rockhampton between 7.45am and 8am when a Ford pulled out suddenly from the side of the road and without warning, turned across the path of Le Roux's Toyota near Mt Jim Crow (Baga).

A CENTRAL Queensland teacher was driving towards Rockhampton when a vehicle suddenly pulled out in front of her to do a u-turn on the Rockhampton-Yeppoon Rd.

Documents filed in the Supreme Court in Rockhampton for $371,650 in damages by Maurice Blackburn Lawyers on behalf of Adri Le Roux, 32, claim Ms Le Roux was driving towards Rockhampton when she was involved in an accident near Baga (formerly Mt Jim Crow) National Park.

Maurice Blackburn solicitor Meghan Rothery said Ms Le Roux was travelling from Yeppoon to Rockhampton between 7.45am and 8am on December 22, 2017, when a vehicle suddenly attempted to conduct a u-turn in front of her, causing the collision.

"It is understood the driver of the at fault vehicle was turning to return to a road-side fruit and vegetable stall,” she said.

"Our client's vehicle was written off and our client was taken by ambulance to hospital for treatment.

"While she is very glad to have escaped with her life, she has suffered permanent injuries.”

The claim alleges a Ford Ranger driven by a Yeppoon man driving in the same direction as Ms Le Roux pulled off to the side of the road and allowed several vehicles to pass.

Ms Le Roux claims as she approached the Ford Ranger it suddenly and without warning turned across her path causing her to collide with the front driver's side of the Ford.

She claims as a result, her Toyota ran off the road and into bushes across the road and she was transported to Yeppoon Hospital.

It is alleged the collision was caused by the negligence of the Ford driver by attempting to conduct a u-turn when it was not safe to do so, failed to indicate his intent to move to the right, failed to keep lookout and failed to give way to the Toyota, breaching the transport law in Queensland.

The claim outlines injuries sustained by Ms Le Roux from the accident including permanent neck and shoulder impairment.

"Our client works as a teacher, and whilst many will identify this as light in nature, with a permanent neck and shoulder impairment, there are everyday duties which cause our client pain,” Ms Rothery said.

"People can't see pain, but the prospect of working in pain for 35 years is one that warrants concern.

"Our client's home life has been altered. Hobbies she enjoyed she has abandoned because they now inflame her injuries.

"This accident is an example of how in a split second on our roads, a life can be changed. Our client hopes it serves as reminder to all road users to drive carefully and take care at all times.

"You have not only your own life, but the lives of others in your hands every time you get behind the wheel.”

She said almost all road accidents were preventable, but they do happen.

"We are fortunate in Queensland to have the benefit of the CTP insurance scheme to provide treatment, rehabilitation and income loss for persons injured in motor vehicle accidents. The CTP insurers, and not the at fault drivers, respond to the claims.

"This is important to understand because often at fault drivers are impecunious or can be friends or relatives of the injured person. There are four insurers providing the coverage in Qld: RACQ, Suncorp, Allianz and QBE.

In the 2018 financial year, 7702 CTP claims were lodged for persons injured in motor vehicle accidents in Queensland and just for medical and care expenses alone, over $162 million dollars was paid out under the scheme.