ROAD TRIP: Deb Field (teacher aide), Lisa Wogand (principal), Belinda Webb (teacher), Katrina Small (TA), Tineke Mackenzie (TA), Merilyn Donavon, Marg O’Brien (T), Nikki Cook (T), Peter Donavon (T) and Lynne Shanks (T). Picture: Cawarral State School
Education

Teachers hit the road for driveway tour

25th May 2020 12:00 PM
DURING COVID-19, most students have been at home learning.

This is a strange time for most; and students and teachers have both had to adapt and learn new processes in regards to collating, accessing and completing school work.

Staff at Cawarral State School have adapted to this new process with open arms but during the first week, everyone expressed how much they were missing seeing the students face-to-face.

Stevens, Mason, Hughes and Cook Families.
So with the thoughtful donation of the school bus, Cawarral Cody from Ben Moschioni from Keppel Coaches, an excursion was planned and staff at Cawarral State School hit the road to check in on the wellbeing of their students and school families.

The response from families was amazing and our driveway visits were a great hit.

They met elder and younger siblings, and many pets along the way, engaged in lighthearted banter and assisted families with queries as required.

Hayman, Freihaut, Ross, Hepburn Families.
The smiles and laughter from all sides was just what the doctor ordered and a second visit was scheduled a fortnight later.

The staff at Cawarral State School thanked all families that were able to touch base with the students.

“Your ongoing support and encouragement towards your children’s learning has been a huge asset during these times and we look forward to having everyone back in the school from Monday, May 25,” staff said.

Corbet, Griffith, Ford and Robertson Families.
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

