Teachers lock student in shed as bully launches attack

The father of a student at North Rockhampton State High says his daughter has faced years of bullying.

ANOTHER frustrated parent has come forward following repeated bullying incidents involving his teenage daughter at North Rockhampton State High School.

The father, who wishes to remain anonymous, spoke exclusively to The Morning Bulletin on Wednesday in hopes of shedding light on what he described as an “ineffective system”.

His issue, he explained, comes after repeated attempts to work alongside school officials in a bid to prevent future incidents.

“I want the community to know that the Department of Education are failing with their duty of care and not recognising bullying or support people that have been bullied,” he said.

Instead, he claims his child was subjected to years of traumatic assaults at the hands of fellow students – in one instance even being locked inside a school shed for her own safety.

NRSHS reportedly suspends two students per day due to bullying.

The girl was also allegedly set upon by a group of female students this past August, who repeatedly stomped and kicked her all while filming the attack.

He claimed school officials also failed to call paramedics following the attack despite his daughter suffering head injuries and bleeding from her mouth.

“It was such a violent display. It was a complete set up. They confronted her, she was sitting down and then they just got stuck into her,” he alleged.

“Those same people have even harassed her a couple of times at her workplace at McDonalds which police had to be called to.”

A moment of self-defence – striking a student who had allegedly twice hit her – also resulted in the girl facing suspension.

Students brawl at North Rockhampton State High School : Two female students at North Rockhampton State High School are seeing physically attacking each other on school grounds.

Two of the alleged attackers have since been charged by police with assault in relation to two separate incidents.

However, the father said the involvement of local law enforcement could have easily been avoided if it was first managed by school officials properly.

“It’s been three years trying to do the right thing, work with them amicably give them the benefit of the doubt and they continuously fail,” he said.

“After years of me hammering away at them, they only just got a police liaison officer down to assist with bullying and other school-related issues.”

He further pointed to the Frenchville institution’s historical pattern of schoolyard bullying.

Earlier this year, the grandfather of a NRSHS student also revealed his grandson had been violently ambushed twice in one day.

State schools across Rockhampton have been plagued by schoolyard bullying in recent years.

A horrific social media page dedicated to schoolyard fights at Rockhampton schools was also exposed.

“The school does not have an effective and activated bullying policy yet. It’s a State Government school, they should have.”

It was revealed in October the school had declined to implement an anti-bullying program endorsed by World Champion boxer Jeff Horn.

“I’m frustrated as a parent that my daughter has to go through this, she’s tried to kill herself, we’ve sent her to so many psychologists,” he said.

He said both the school and Department of Education “had failed” the entire school community.

The Department of Education this afternoon responded, saying North Rockhampton State High School was committed to providing a safe, respectful and disciplined learning environment.

They added no students or parents had approached the school to report an incident in which a student received head injuries.

Jeff Horn (pictured with Torin O'Brien and Riley Hay) visits Rockhampton last month to promote an anti-bullying campaign, which NRSHS reportedly declined to implement.

“Any situation that threatens the safety and wellbeing of students, staff or others in the school community is treated extremely seriously, and dealt with as a matter of priority.”

Any students involved in unsafe or inappropriate behaviours are dealt with in line with the school’s Responsible Behaviour Plan for Students, which is developed in consultation with the local community.”

They said students and caregivers with concerns were strongly encouraged to report cases of bullying or misconduct to their school principal or their closest Department of Education regional office.

“North Rockhampton State High School does not tolerate violence and anti-social behaviour

and continues to work diligently with students and their parents to promote safe and

respectful interactions and a safe learning environment for everyone in the school

community,” the spokesperson said.

The school has implemented a range of programs and initiatives across all year levels and

participates in the annual National Day of Action against Bullying and Violence.