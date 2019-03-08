Brown snake in preschool metres from toddlers

Ingham Early Learning Centre director Carol McDonough and lead educator Amy Crossman with Nikita Botto, 6, sister Elena, 4, and three-year-olds Emily Penfold and Piper Stokes. The four students are standing in front of a seating area in the centre’s playground where a brown snake was believed to be living. Picture: SUPPLIED

Two teachers from a North Queensland daycare centre were forced to shepherd 14 toddlers to safety after a "scary" encounter with an aggressive venomous brown snake that was believed to have been living in the playground.

Amy Crossman, lead educator of the Ingham Early Learning Centre in Hinchinbrook Shire, said the children were playing outdoors in a shaded section about 3pm yesterday when she noticed the snake in the grass, moving toward the children.

Ms Crossman said she and a second teacher reacted instinctively to move the children around the side of the building, away from the direct threat.

She said that once the children had reached safety, she was able to overcome her fear of snakes and return to the area to monitor the wooden seating area into which the snake had disappeared.

A snake catcher removes an “aggressive” brown snake from the playground of the Ingham Early Learning Centre in Hinchinbrook Shire. The venomous snake was believed to be living under the wooden seating in the foreground of the photo. Picture: SUPPLIED



She did so standing atop one of the children's tables.

"I'm petrified of snakes but that's my job, getting them to safety," she said.

Centre director Carol McDonough said the snake, which was subsequently captured, was "dangerous and aggressive" and to make matters worse was believed to be living under the wooden seats, just metres from the rear door of the building.

"When we got the snake catcher, he thinks it may have been living in there, which is rather scary."

Ms McDonough said they had asked the snake catcher if there was anything that could be done to prevent a potentially deadly encounter from happening again.

"He said that around suburbia, they are pretty common and he's had quite a few this week."

He has been contacted for comment.

Ms McDonough said the nightmare encounter was, unfortunately, part of living in North Queensland.

Last week, a goanna managed to get into the centre's foyer, she said.

"He flattened himself under the door and was sitting under the air-conditioning … it was hot that week."