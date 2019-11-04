Menu
ROCKY INVOLVED: Catholic teachers in Central Queensland could join teachers across the state this Thursday to strike for better work condition.
News

Teachers set to strike at four Rocky schools

Meg Bolton
, meg.bolton@capnews.com.au
4th Nov 2019 5:34 PM
Subscriber only

EMPLOYERS of Queensland’s Catholic school teachers have one chance to stop this week’s organised teacher strike, which lies in the balance of a meeting outcome this Wednesday.

Employee representatives, including the Independent Education Union of Australia will meet as a single bargaining unit with employer representatives as part of ongoing negotiations for better job conditions, wages, contract security and workload.

Branch secretary Terry Burke said IEUA-QNT members were hoping employers take the opportunity to listen to the voice of their employees when it comes to protecting quality education in Queensland Catholic schools.

Rockhampton schools involved in Thursday’s strike include St Anthony’s Catholic Primary School, St Joseph’s School, St Mary’s School and The Cathedral College.

