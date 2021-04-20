Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
High schoolteacher Monica Young pleads guilty to sex with student
High schoolteacher Monica Young pleads guilty to sex with student
Crime

Aussie teacher’s shocking student sex admission

by Lane Sainty
20th Apr 2021 10:52 AM

A Sydney high school teacher has pleaded guilty to three counts of having sex with a 14-year-old last year.

Monica Elizabeth Young, 24, was due to stand trial in September over allegations she repeatedly sexually assaulted a male student in June and July 2020.

She entered a not guilty plea to 12 charges in February.

But on Tuesday Ms Young pleaded guilty to three counts on an altered indictment.

She replied "Guilty, your honour" each time as three charges of having sexual intercourse with a child aged 14 who was under her authority at the time were read out.

She is represented by the high-profile barrister Margaret Cunneen SC.

Ms Young spent a month in prison after her arrest in July 2020 before she was granted bail.

More to come.

Originally published as Teacher's shocking student sex admission

More Stories

court crime editors picks monica young nsw sex with student teacher

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Bizarre and confusing’: Brittany Lauga slams sex ed videos

        Premium Content ‘Bizarre and confusing’: Brittany Lauga slams sex ed videos

        Politics The Assistant Education Minister is asking for answers after the Federal Government released a series of controversial new sexual education videos for teens.

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: ‘The right to bear arms’

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: ‘The right to bear arms’

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        GARDENING: Meet the colourful shrubs in bloom across CQ

        Premium Content GARDENING: Meet the colourful shrubs in bloom across CQ

        Gardening “No plant that has looked better, flowered better or has had less insect problems...

        CQ building boom leading to bust after price hikes

        Premium Content CQ building boom leading to bust after price hikes

        News Some builders are reporting 10 to 15 per cent price rises in materials and with...