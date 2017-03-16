Teaching for 50 years leaves unforgettable marks

Jenny Soanes (above and inset) has been a teacher for about 50 years and has won an award during womens week.

JENNY Soanes' voice has echoed throughout classrooms for close to five decades.

The Rockhampton secondary school teacher has well and truly left her mark on high school students throughout the region and was last week recognised as Central Queensland's most inspiring woman by the CQ Women's Network Awards.

Recognised predominantly for her teaching and chaplaincy work, Ms Soanes was awarded the title at a women's day luncheon after being nominated by a past student.

She only discovered she was nominated after being contacted by the award committed and informed she was a finalist.

Ms Soanes began her career in 1969 after securing a scholarship to study teaching when she was in year 10.

"I got a state scholarship to do teaching, and because we didn't have a lot of money, if you got a scholarship that's what you did,” she said.

"I started teaching at North Rockhampton High School and I've taught at a variety of state high schools in and around the district and then about 11 years ago I came to The Cathedral College.

"There's a lot of challenges in state high schools I suppose and coming to TCC was the best thing I ever did.

"It has been a very wonderful way for me to spend those last years of my teaching career and certainly this award made me feel very honoured and privileged to be able to interact with the students here at TCC.”

Ms Soanes said she has found that over the years many things, such as technology, had changed in the teaching profession, but two things had always remained the same: the students and her passion for her job.

"While technology has changed over the years I don't think students have changed all that much. I think really most students want to learn, still want to do things and are still happy to do their work,” she said.

"I love the kids, I love helping them and I love the way they teach me things, they teach me so much, especially with technology expanding.

" I find they're a wonderful source of knowledge for me and I really think that's one of the things I'll miss when I do leave teaching, is that interaction with young people because they do keep you up to date, you know what's happening in the world.

"You know what the latest words are, what the favourite actors are and singers, you keep in touch and it keeps you alive, keeps you going. I really enjoy that with the young people. They always know something and can always teach you something.”