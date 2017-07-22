24°
Teah is scoring big for first time in Paradise

Zhanae Conway-Dodd
| 22nd Jul 2017 5:00 AM
GIDDY UP: Teah Beak took home a score of 87 in her first event at her first Paradise Lagoons campdraft.
GIDDY UP: Teah Beak took home a score of 87 in her first event at her first Paradise Lagoons campdraft. Allan Reinikka ROK210717acampdra

TEAH Beak first got on the back of a horse when she was about six years old.

Saddling up, her mum would lead her and her siblings around the yard.

Being led is now a far cry from where the young local started, as she is halfway through competing in her first Paradise Lagoons campdraft.

Growing up on a 4800ha property about 100km from Marlborough, Teah was always on the back of a horse.

"I used to do it as a kid growing up with Mum and Dad," she said.

"Now my boyfriend, Matt Moffat, does it (campdrafting) and we do it together, he's been teaching me and helping me along.

"I've become a more confident rider since I've been with Matt, he's put me on some good horses, which has been a big help."

Teah's first event was the novice on Friday, where she bagged herself a strong score of 87.

With her first run under her belt, she is feeling confident about the rest of the weekend.

"I had a run yesterday in the novice and I got an 87, so that will get me back into the second round so I'm pretty stoked with that," Teah said.

"I'm feeling pretty good at the moment, having an 87 I feel confident but anything can happen."

It's been a busy few weeks for Teah, with her and Matt travelling away to campdrafts, which she said had been good practice for Paradise Lagoons.

"We've nearly been away every weekend, that's good practise with different type of cattle," she said.

"We work cattle at home as well in our little arena as well."

In trying to explain what it was like working with such big animals, Teah said it was hard to put into words.

 

"Obviously a lot of horsemanship is involved and having an idea of how they run and what-not," she said.

"It's always good to watch the big guns do it.

"I just love catching up with people (at campdrafts) and it always feels good when you get a win, like you're achieving something."

Australian campdrafting Association Inc vice- president Sean Dillion was also at the draft.

"We're just here with about 300 other competitors having a bunch of fun, cattle are going great and the facilities are all in awesome condition," he said.

"We're from Alpha and we make the pilgrimage every year for paradise.

"We're fortunate enough to only live 500km away, there is a lot of other people who come from further away."

Sean said people didn't usually travel thousands of kilometres for drafts and that it took something really special to draw people in, and paradise had that something special.

"It's always a pleasure to come to paradise," he said.

"I think it's the most aptly named campdraft venue in the world."

campdrafting marlborough paradise lagoons

