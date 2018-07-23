Team effort saves forestry crash victim

Emergency medical staff and a motorbike crash patient ride in the back of a ute to be picked up by a rescue helicopter after an incident at Beerburrum.

A TEAM effort between paramedics, four-wheel-drivers and a helicopter has been required to rescue a forestry crash victim.

Emergency crews were called to a track off Beerburrum-Woodford Rd at 12.30pm Sunday.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said a man aged in his 20s was injured in a motorbike crash in "fairly inaccessible" country.

The spokesman said paramedics in a four-wheel-drive were able to get to him about 45 minutes after the alarm was raised.

The RACQ LifeFlight helicopter winched a critical care doctor and a paramedic to the site.

A rescue helicopter lands in a clearing near forestry where a motorbike rider was injured at Beerburrum. RACQ LifeFlight

Feedback from the scene indicated the bike had fallen on the man, causing a broken leg and hip injury.

The spokesman said people local to the area had also driven four-wheel-drives to the scene to assist the injured male.

Emergency medical staff then rode with the man in the back of a ute to the helicopter which took off at 2.53pm bound for Sunshine Coast University Hospital.