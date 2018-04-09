Team Hamilton's stellar start to the season

HOCKEY: Thriving on the heart and mateship instilled in them by their patron, Col Hamilton, Team Hamilton finished their third game of the season on a high, defeating the Wanderers 3-2.

Photos View Photo Gallery

The namesake team has had a stellar run thus far, taking out wins against their first two oppositions by 5-1 against Park Avenue Brothers and 6-2 against Southern Suburbs.

The architect of the team, Grant Goltz, said Saturday's efforts were reflective of the lessons taught to them by Mr Hamilton and that from here, "the juggernaut continues”.

"I always knew we'd do well because of the way we were taught to pass the ball growing up,” Goltz said.

"The Wanderers only had two in the box and they got both of them in. We had about 22 shots and got three of them in. We had a week off so were a bit off.

"We had young prodigy Dylan Quinlan who had a good game in defence. Brian (Curly) Crosier also had a really good game in the forwards and scored a goal.

"Trevor Bills scored two really excellent goals.”

Goltz said England-exoprt and CEO of Rockhampton Base hospital, Steve Williamson, also played well on the weekend.

"He's the only player not trained by Col,” Goltz said.

"He's fitting into the team environment and on the weekend he didn't give up. He kept going.”

Despite a few bumps and sore muscles, the team managed to rally.

"We're focusing on defence and getting our passes down pat and trapping the ball,” Goltz said.

"The boys are still keen to come to training.

"After the game we had a drink and a chat which is part of the rules: seeing how everyone is going and talking about the week.”

The weekend also saw the team's first draw, with the proceeds going to Beyond Blue.

The winner, player Bevan Long, won $100 worth of fuel.

On the 20th, Team Hamilton will be launching its first big fund-raiser, with a wheelbarrow full of goodies from Finches and Reece Plumbing up for grabs.

Second place is a $200 fuel voucher and third place is a Woolworths gift voucher.

Goltz encouraged people to jump on the Beyond Blue website and donate under the link Team Hamilton.