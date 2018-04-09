Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Hockey: Team Hamilton's D. Watson
Hockey: Team Hamilton's D. Watson Allan Reinikka ROK070418athamilt
Hockey

Team Hamilton's stellar start to the season

Steph Allen
by
9th Apr 2018 12:41 PM

HOCKEY: Thriving on the heart and mateship instilled in them by their patron, Col Hamilton, Team Hamilton finished their third game of the season on a high, defeating the Wanderers 3-2.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

The namesake team has had a stellar run thus far, taking out wins against their first two oppositions by 5-1 against Park Avenue Brothers and 6-2 against Southern Suburbs.

The architect of the team, Grant Goltz, said Saturday's efforts were reflective of the lessons taught to them by Mr Hamilton and that from here, "the juggernaut continues”.

"I always knew we'd do well because of the way we were taught to pass the ball growing up,” Goltz said.

"The Wanderers only had two in the box and they got both of them in. We had about 22 shots and got three of them in. We had a week off so were a bit off.

"We had young prodigy Dylan Quinlan who had a good game in defence. Brian (Curly) Crosier also had a really good game in the forwards and scored a goal.

"Trevor Bills scored two really excellent goals.”

Goltz said England-exoprt and CEO of Rockhampton Base hospital, Steve Williamson, also played well on the weekend.

"He's the only player not trained by Col,” Goltz said.

"He's fitting into the team environment and on the weekend he didn't give up. He kept going.”

Despite a few bumps and sore muscles, the team managed to rally.

"We're focusing on defence and getting our passes down pat and trapping the ball,” Goltz said.

"The boys are still keen to come to training.

"After the game we had a drink and a chat which is part of the rules: seeing how everyone is going and talking about the week.”

The weekend also saw the team's first draw, with the proceeds going to Beyond Blue.

The winner, player Bevan Long, won $100 worth of fuel.

On the 20th, Team Hamilton will be launching its first big fund-raiser, with a wheelbarrow full of goodies from Finches and Reece Plumbing up for grabs.

Second place is a $200 fuel voucher and third place is a Woolworths gift voucher.

Goltz encouraged people to jump on the Beyond Blue website and donate under the link Team Hamilton.

hockey rockhampton hockey association
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
CQ cafe's closure strands staff and saddens community

CQ cafe's closure strands staff and saddens community

Business A hefty tax bill along with other factors crippled the business.

Drunk CQ Harley rider pays the price 18 years later

Drunk CQ Harley rider pays the price 18 years later

Crime He gave a wrong name and left the state but justice caught up to him

  • 9th Apr 2018 12:35 PM
Update: Man now stable after serious bike crash in Rocky CBD

Update: Man now stable after serious bike crash in Rocky CBD

Breaking Patient in his 30s believed to have suffered a broken leg, pelvis

  • 9th Apr 2018 11:46 AM
  • 2 matthewtrim
Incredible gift for Rocky families to remember babies lost

Incredible gift for Rocky families to remember babies lost

Community Rocky Hospital and social workers team up for special memorial

  • 9th Apr 2018 11:35 AM

Local Partners