TEAM LISTS: Who will play for the Capras in Round 1

GAME ON: Shaun Ezzy will line up with the CQ Capras in their Intrust Super Cup opener against Easts Tigers on Sunday.

RUGBY LEAGUE: The CQ Capras four teams are on the road for Round 1 of their respective competitions.

They will all play the Easts Tigers at Langlands Park in Brisbane on Sunday.

The under-18s play at 10.10am, the under-20s at 11.40am, the women at 1.20pm and the Intrust Super Cup team at 3pm.

All four statewide leagues start this weekend, with a total of 25 games to be played throughout the state and northern New South Wales.

This is the first year for the statewide women’s competition, which will be known as the BHP Premiership.

QRL managing director Robert Moore said it was shaping up to be ground-breaking year for rugby league in Queensland with the introduction of the women’s competition.

“We congratulate all eight clubs for the work they have put in to get to this point, as well as our passionate and dedicated team here at the QRL.

“Like so many other people, I’m looking forward to the opening round and watching the progress of our state’s leading female athletes as many of them press their claims for Queensland representative jerseys.”

The Capras line-ups are:

Intrust Super Cup: Kainoa Gudgeon, Richard Sisifa, Honeti Tuha, Nathan Bassani, Maika Tudravu, Blake Moore, Jack Madden, Josh Johnston, Treymaine Brown, Harrison Leonard, McKenzie Yei, Shaun Ezzy, Jacob Esau, Radean Robinson, Chalice Atoi, Ryan Jeffery, Ayden Cooper, Riley Reid

BHP Premiership (women): Keysha Baker, Bree Spreadborough, Jessica Powell, Kelli Dunlop, Krystal Sulter, Chelsea Baker, Reeghyn Beardmore, Emmaley McMurdy, Mackenzie Reid, Mikayla Roe, Mariah Storch, Elle Stitt, Kailah Rogers, Remi Wilton, Abbey Templeman, Rikarra Benjamin, Gemma Brennan, Vassa Hunter, Sophie O’Toole

Under-20s: Cooper Marshall, William Bevin, Harlem Russell, Chris Lee, Blayton Youse, Laish Salam, James Busby, Myles Gal, Riley Shadlow, Darcy Hancock, William Kluck, Cassidy Scantlebury, Lachlan Hubner, Tiko Hooper, Kiya Schnabel, Tana Leifi, Jeremy McLachlan, Jordan Mole, Tylen Wallace

Under-18s: Jake Gehrmann, Kalani Sing, Jye Callagher, Kurtis Farr, Coby Williamson, Brodie Gill, Peyton Jenkins, Liam Kenny, Jai Hansen, Riley Boaza, Jake Baigrie, Ilami Buli, Samuel Strohfeldt, Thallon Peters, Chase Demaine-Beale, Jett Hill, Joseph Callanan, Mitchell Leard-Lamont