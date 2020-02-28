Menu
CQ Capras' player Treymaine Brown, pictured in action against the Brisbane Broncos, will line up for the team’s third trial game on Saturday. Picture: Jann Houley
TEAM LISTS: Who’s playing for the Capras in weekend trials

Pam McKay
, pam.mckay@capnews.com.au
28th Feb 2020 4:00 PM
RUGBY LEAGUE: Four CQ Capras teams will be in action in trial games at Rockhampton’s Browne Park on Saturday.

The Intrust Super Cup, under-20 and under-18 teams will tackle the Mackay Cutters, while the women will take on the NQ Gold Stars.

The 18s will play at 1pm, the women at 3pm, the 20s at 5pm and the ISC team at 7pm.

The season proper kicks off in a fortnight’s time.

See the team lists here:

Intrust Super Cup: Kainoa Gudgeon, Maika Tudravu, Nathan Bassani, Jack Gibbons, Honeti Tuha, Blake Moore, Jack Madden, Ryan Jeffery, Treymaine Brown, Harrison Leonard, Chalice Atoi, Ryan Turner, Shaun Ezzy, Joshua Johnston, Jacob Esau, Mackenzie Yei, Jack Pattie, Cooper Marshall

Women: Keysha Baker, Bree Spreadborough, Jess Powell, Elle Stitt, Krystal Sulter, Chelsea Baker, Reeghyn Beardmore, Emmaley McMurdy, Mackenzie Reid, Mikayla Roe, Mariah Storch, Abbey Templeman, Kailah Rogers, Remi Wilton, Chantelle Dodd, Meg Neven, Rikarra Benjamin, Gemma Brennan, Sophie O’Toole

Under-20s: Travis Field, Cooper Marshall, William Kluck, Christopher Lee, Blayton Youse, Laish Salam, James Busby, Myles Gal, Riley Shadlow, Darcy Hancock, Cassidy Scantlebury, Jeremy McLachlan, Lachlan Hubner, Tylen Wallace, Cameron Fitzsimmons, Jordan Mole, Lachlan Crow, Jhett Hill, Keian Grogan

Under-18s: Jake Gehrmann, Kalani Sing, Jye Marriott, Mitch Biddulph, Bronson Ryan, Joel Baldwin, Brodie Gill, Liam Kenny, Thallon Peters, Riley Boaza, Mitch Leard-Lamont, Ilami Buli, Sam Strohfeldt, Jai Hansen, Chase Demaine-Beal, Keian Grogan, Coby Williamson, Nathan Kleidon

browne park cq capras mackay cutters nq gold stars pre-season trials rugbv league
