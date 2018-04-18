Menu
ON STRIKE: Buthar player Nyulang Savage hits out against Renegades in the Stan Alberts Shield.
Sport

Team makes it three in a row at Rocky's Stan Alberts Shield

Pam McKay
by
18th Apr 2018 10:30 AM

CRICKET: Toowoomba side Originals XI has maintained its stranglehold on the Stan Alberts Shield, claiming victory for the third year in a row.

The visitors got the better of Rockhampton team Dyillinba in the grand final of the Twenty20 indigenous cricket carnival played at the Rockhampton Cricket Ground at the weekend.

Men's, women's, juniors and old boys teams took part in the annual event, which pays tribute to Stan Alberts, a local indigenous elder and sporting identity.

Carnival organiser Robbie Garrett said it was another successful weekend, with between 300 and 400 spectators attending on both days.

"It was great to see the carnival run well after it had to be postponed from the Easter weekend due to unforeseen circumstances,” he said.

Renegades player Dunon Doorman at the Stan Alberts Shield carnival.
"The community still supported it with great numbers at the grounds, and the cricket was of a really high standard, especially in the women's competition.”

Garrett said it was another impressive performance from the Originals XI, who have not lost a game in the three years of the carnival.

Batting first, the victors posted a score of 8/140 from their 20 overs. In reply, the Brett Stanley-led Dyillinba was dismissed for 98 in the 16th over.

In the women's grand final, Rocky VIII took the victory in a close match against Nargui.

Dyillinba player Mark Hamilton was named player of the carnival.

Garrett said everything went well and everyone had a good time.

"The interest in the carnival continues to grow and I can see it getting bigger and bigger,” he said.

"The event was made possible by our two platinum sponsors, Rockhampton Regional Council and Bidgerdii Community Health Service, and major sponsors CQID, Queensland Health New Endings Program, Stanwell Power Dawson West, Queensland Cricket and Cooper Cricket.

"Thanks must also go to the Rockhampton Cricket Association and Rockhampton Umpires Association.”

