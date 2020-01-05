Teams battle it out in Corporate T20 clash

HOSPITAL’s game strategy in Sunday’s round six of the Frenchville Sports Club Corporate T20 was simple – get a big score on the board and bowl well to defend it.

Facing off with Rocky Fire at Rockhampton Cricket Grounds, the team solidified its hold on Pool A’s top spot, taking out a 7 for 203 win after 20 overs.

Rocky Fire’s hopes of victory were extinguished, scoring a final 9 for 155 after their 20.

“It’s been a great first half of the season,” Hospital captain Geoff Connor said.

“We keep taking those wins.

“We managed to get a big score and we fielded well.”

After Hospital won the toss, the team got off to a “good start”, with Ian Stewart scoring 52 not out.

“He was solid in the middle,” Connor said.

“Mitchell Snout smashed 40 runs off 15 balls. He came in the end got a quick fire 40 and got over 200 runs.

“Bowling-wise, Anthony Misslebrook bowled really well.

“Everyone pitched in.”

Despite “gun-player” Glen Evans being out for the past few weeks, the team had stood up and “done really well without his expertise”.

“All players get a bowl in Corporate. Everyone gets an opportunity to play,” he said.

“We managed to get a lot of runs off Rocky Fire’s weaker bowlers.”

Next week, Hospital will play Stanwell, with Connor expecting a tough game.

“It’s always a tough one. They've got a couple of really good players,” he said.

“But Corporate is all about enjoyment and everyone having a hit.”

Fire and Rescue captain Steve Roser’s team fell short of a win on Sunday, scoring 9 for 104 in 20 overs against Reece Plumbing who chased it down in the 15th over and ended with 6 for 105.

Across the board, Roser said the team played well, with Matthew Dinte bowling well.

“We got unlucky. We won the toss to chase the bat which was the wrong decision,” Roser said.

“We lost a few wickets earlier and recovered to get 104.

“The pitch was very bouncy off the good length delivery early so the ball was popping up.

“It settled down later, it did for them too, but not as much.

“We lost early wickets in the first five overs.”

Roser said the opposition bowled a “good line and length” and when they batted, they didn’t have to take many risks to get a lot of runs.

“They batted sensibly and got the runs,” he said.

Next week, Fire and Rescue will play Pool B ladder leaders, Bangarangs.

“We work at the fire station so we have a new team every week. So our first thought will be getting enough people to play,” he said.

“It will be a hard game.”