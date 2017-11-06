Teams in winning touch at Red Rooster Junior Carnival

FINALS THRILLER: Savanah Austin and her Crushers under-10 girls teammates featured in one of the most exciting grand finals at the Red Rooster Junior Carnival in Rockhampton at the weekend.

FINALS THRILLER: Savanah Austin and her Crushers under-10 girls teammates featured in one of the most exciting grand finals at the Red Rooster Junior Carnival in Rockhampton at the weekend. Chris Ison ROK051117ctouch6

TOUCH: The under-10 girls grand final proved to be one of the most exciting of the 400-odd games played at the Red Rooster Junior Carnival at the weekend.

A total of 120 boys and girls teams from under-10 through to under-17 took part in the annual two-day carnival at Rockhampton's Cyril Connell Touch Fields.

Smash took the honours in an all-Rockhampton under-17 girls grand final, beating Magpies M 6-3, while Gladstone's Minions scored an 8-3 win over another local team, Clique, in the under-17 boys decider.

Mackay Thunder and Rockhampton outfit Crushers went head to head in the under-10 girls final.

Neither team was able to score and the game was locked at nil-all at full-time.

It went to drop-offs and both teams were down to three players apiece when the Thunder ran in the winning try.

Taylah Martin from the RGS Goats looks for support. Chris Ison ROK051117ctouch1

Rockhampton Junior Touch president Mick Callow said there was some great touch played over the course of the carnival.

"The atmosphere was fantastic and I think a lot of kids had a lot of fun. It shows just how popular touch is here in Rockhampton,” he said.

"It was a fabulous weekend and there's a social side to it. It's not about winning at all costs, it's about encouraging participation and the fact that every team gets to play in a final is really important.

"All the officials did a terrific job. Allocating referees to that many games can be challenging to say the least.

"The feedback from all the players, coaches and parents was really positive and they all vowed to come back again next year.”

CARNIVAL RESULTS

U10 girls: Mackay Thunder 1 d Crushers 0 (Player of the final - Chelsea Megan, Mackay)

U10 boys: Buckaneers Blue 3 d Mackay Thunder 2 (Player of the final - Ryle Bird, Mackay)

U12 girls: Rebels 6 d Mackay Thunder 0 (Player of the final - Lilla Pratt, Rebels)

U12 boys: Crushers 9 d Rebels Black 2 (Player of the final - Connor Guley, Crushers)

U14 girls: Buckaneers Piglets 6 d Rebels 0 (Player of the final - Tarni Anderson, Buckaneers)

U14 boys: Tony's Angels 7 d Salt & Pepper 2 (Player of the final - Bailey Smith, Tony's)

U17 girls: Smash 6 d Magpies M 3 (Player of the final - Lydia Durkin, Smash)

U17 boys: Minions 8 d Clique 3 (Player of the final - Brad Ahern, Minions)