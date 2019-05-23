Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
READY TO ROLL: Diggers Memorial Bowls Club senior vice-president Merv Dunseath (left) and Dave
READY TO ROLL: Diggers Memorial Bowls Club senior vice-president Merv Dunseath (left) and Dave "Hook” Anderson Memorial Fours co-ordinator Bill Cameron are all set for the weekend's competition. Allan Reinikka ROK220519abowls1
Bowls

Teams ready to roll at one of CQ's richest bowls carnivals

Pam McKay
by
23rd May 2019 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LAWN BOWLS: Twenty-six teams will hit the greens in Rockhampton for one of the region's richest lawn bowls carnivals this weekend.

Players from across the state will chase a share of the $9000 prize pool on offer at the Diggers Memorial Bowls Club's Dave "Hook” Anderson Memorial Fours.

The carnival is named for Dave Anderson, a founding member and former patron of Diggers, who died in 2004.

His son Eric , from City Printing Works, has been sponsoring the event since 2005. Originally a men's competition, it became an open event in 2015.

READ: Keen young bowler is rolling with his rellies

READ: Bowls awesome foursome successfully defends title

READ: 'Still pinching myself': Ex-jockey makes history at CQ club

Diggers' senior vice-president Merv Dunseath said the carnival was always keenly contested.

Each team plays five games over the two days, with points awarded for overall wins and ends won.

"There's plenty of combinations that could win it but in a competition like this a lot depends on the draw,” Dunseath said.

"The winners usually win their five games.”

The team of Phil Jackson (skip), Craig Hall, John Martin and Darren Steigler won last year but will line up differently this year.

Jackson, Hall and Martin will play with Mike Browning, while Steigler will team up with Scott Howell, Fred Passmore and Fred Carrington.

Dunseath said Trent Smalley, John Lenon, Bob Neilsen and Bill Cameron, who won in 2016 and 2017, would again be strong contenders.

Other chances include previous winners Ken McCrohon, Mark Howell, Shane McCrohon and Cameron McCrohon and the women's team of Sarah and Natasha O'Leary, Michelle Birse and Sharon Jackson.

Prize money is awarded to sixth place, with the winners taking home $3200.

Games start at 9am Saturday and 8.30am Sunday.

city printing works diggers memorial bowls club lawn bowls
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    WORLD FIRST: Heron Island visitors can book underwater Uber

    premium_icon WORLD FIRST: Heron Island visitors can book underwater Uber

    Travel IN A world first, visitors to Heron Island on the Great Barrier Reef will be able to book a submarine - and they can do it through Uber.

    Michelle Landry's full list of promises for Capricornia

    premium_icon Michelle Landry's full list of promises for Capricornia

    Politics Here's what we should expect over the next term of government.

    The write stuff at the first Cap Coast Writers Festival

    premium_icon The write stuff at the first Cap Coast Writers Festival

    News Only one week left to get your hands on tickets

    REVEALED: Outcome of Adani's major meeting with DES

    premium_icon REVEALED: Outcome of Adani's major meeting with DES

    Breaking Premier intervenes in ongoing mine process