Teams return to carnival to chase a feeling

FOR FUN: Division 10 winners, Rockhampton Devils Caitlyn White, Thala Lawson, Jorja Millgate and Shelby Penstone competed at the carnival to try something new.

TOUCH: They might be from Gladstone but the Grizzilies’ under-17 boys’ touch team are no strangers to the Red Rooster Junior Carnival and that’s just how they like it.

The team took out the Under-17 Division 1 title yesterday with a 5-1 victory over 99 Overall at the Cyril Connell Fields on the Rockhampton riverbank.

Victorious captain Jason Stanhope has played in the annual competition every year since he was five and the atmosphere is what keeps him coming back.

“It’s a good, friendly competition,” Jason said.

Gladstone Grizzlies, Mitch Hansen, Flynn Kelso, Brayden Huggers, Tase Black, Jack Neucom, Mack Geiger, Ethan List, Lachie Black, Jason Stanhope and Ben Greiger

The 16-year-old is a Central Queensland representative, but when he plays the Red Rooster carnival his focus is sportsmanship – winning is a bonus.

Grizzlies were undefeated throughout the competition but Jason said the camaraderie between teams was a highlight.

About 11 Gladstone teams came to Rockhampton for the competition, which provided an opportunity for younger players, according to coach Denis Black.

“It’s about giving the younger ones the opportunity to play in higher divisions,” Black said.

He was proud of how the Gladstone teams put sportsmanship first in all their games.

A total of 122 teams, from under-10 to under-17, competed at the two-day event – the most in the history of the carnival.

TOUCH RED ROOSTER JR CARNIVAL: St Brendan's Nulla Nulla's Matthew Groves with the ball

Rockhampton Touch Football event organiser Denise Edwards said the carnival was getting bigger every year because of the atmosphere and off-field antics.

“There were coaches on the sideline all dressed up – one was dressed as sheriff Woody from Toy Story,” Edwards said.

Trophies weren’t limited to on-field performances at the carnival, the most colourful uniform was also a hotly contested category, taken out by the Gladstone All Stars team who donned multi-coloured jerseys with bright stars.

“Because it’s a participation-only carnival the whole focus is on fun,” Edwards said.

Division 10 winners Rockhampton under-17 girls team, the Devils, certainly met the competition’s fun-focused criteria with “bonding with the girls” the highlight.

Dressed in red, the group of primary school friends played six games throughout the carnival. While their on-field performance wasn’t the focus of the competition, the girls were happy to have the opportunity to meet players in the other divisions.

Jorja Millgate said the team entered the carnival to try something new.

Devils were made up of students from The Cathedral College, Rockhampton Grammar School and Emmaus College.