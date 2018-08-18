Teams set to slug it out for AFL grand final places

AFL: The AFLC Frenchville Sports Club sees the best of the best this weekend, as the top two teams of each grade battle it out for a direct entry into the 2018 grand final.

While the efforts of the senior team from Yeppoon have been well documented throughout the year, this weekend's matches show the depth boasted by the club as it will have five out of six teams taking part after finishing either first or second in their respective divisions.

Not to be outdone by their counterparts from the coast, the Boyne Island Saints will take on the Swans in three of those five matches, as they are the only club in the competition to have a team taking part in every division of this year's finals series.

In the under-13s the teams from the Swans and the Saints have been margins ahead of their competitors and this promises to be an enthralling start to the games for the day.

The under-15 competition was one of the closest of all this year and it wasn't until the final game of the year that the Swans were able to leapfrog the Panthers to secure top spot on the ladder.

In the under-17s it will be the second clash between the Swans and the Saints, the only time these two teams have met in Yeppoon this year ended in a comfortable win to the Swans.

Yeppoon Swans player James Malone is closing in on 100 goals for the season. Alistair Brightman

Finals are a different story and the Saints will travel a lot stronger and be a lot better prepared this time around and will be buoyed by the fact that the last time these two teams met they were able to kick away after half-time for a big win.

The Swans/Saints battle will continue to the reserves match and despite the Swans finishing two games clear on top of the ladder, last year will still be fresh in their memory where the Saints were able to steal an undefeated season from the Swans in the last game of the year.

The game will have a lot more meaning for the Swans as life member and long serving player Wes Hawke lines up for his 300th game with the club.

In the women's match, the long-standing rivalry between the Panthers and the Bulls will continue with the Panthers just having the upper hand this time around.

The Bulls are the reigning premiers and it has been the benchmark of the women's competition for quite some time, however the Panthers have stepped up to the plate this year almost going through the season undefeated, their only loss was to the Bulls.

Whoever gets the win this weekend will not only go straight into the grand final but will take a huge psychological advantage with them.

In the senior competition the entire region is asking the same question, how do you stop the Swans?

The Bulls will be frantically looking for the answers this weekend as they prepare for the challenge that lay ahead.

The Swans haven't lost since 2014 and this was at the hands of the Bulls. Could this be their time again?

Tom Cossens has been devastating up front, reaching his 100 goals in just 10 games this year and live-wire James Malone is set to join him, possibly this week, and the Bulls will have their hands full, restricting these avenues to goal.

With the likes of Leigh Cossens, Jake King and youngster Nick Hay in the middle of the ground it will require a full ground performance from the Bulls if they are to upset the Swans and prevent their clear run to the grand final.